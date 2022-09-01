Philips Hue debuts striking Lightguide bulbs, gradient PC lightstrip

Signify-owned Philips Hue is showing off a range of eye-catching smart lights at IFA 2022 in Berlin, including transparent, globe-style bulbs with glowing interior tubes, as well as a new gradient light strip designed for PC monitors.

The smart light brand also unveiled a tunable version of its filament candle bulb, a super-slim downlight, and a “mimic presence” automation that’s intended to deter would-be trespassers when you’re away from home.

Finally, your Hue lights will soon be able to sync with any streaming music service, but there’s a catch (click that link to read more).

Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs

One of Philips Hue’s more striking designs in recent years, the new Lightguide bulbs come in globe, ellipse, and triangular shapes, and they feature interior tubes (made of optical-grade polycarbonate) that “diffuse” light in practically any color, while a reflective coating amplifies the effect.

Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs come in three shapes: large globe, ellipse, and triangular. Signify

The 500-lumen Lightguide bulbs come with a E26 base for screwing into a standard light socket. You can also match the bulb with a “specifically designed” pendant cord and metal holder, which will be available in both black and white.

Look for the Lightguide bulbs to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022, with prices ranging from $74.99 to $89.99.

Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC

Following in the footsteps of the Hue Play gradient lightstrip for TVs, the Hue Play gradient lightship for PC is designed to fit a computer monitor, and it syncs with the images on your screen with help from the Hue Sync desktop app (available for both Windows and Mac systems).

Set to go on sale September 13, the Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC attaches to the back of your monitor using a series of included peel-and-stick brackets, while the 45-degree sleeve design casts a “halo” effect when the back of the screen is near a wall.

With help from a desktop app, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip for PC can sync with the images on your monitor. Signify

As with the existing Philips Hue Play light bars, which can also sync with a PC monitor, the Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC is designed to create eye-popping light shows when you’re playing games.

That said, it’s worth noting that the Hue Sync desktop app won’t work with DRM-protected sources such as Netflix; to sync Hue lights with streaming content, you’ll be better off with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC comes in three sizes: one for 24- to 27-inch monitors ($169.99), one for 32- to 34-inch displays ($189.99), and a third for three-monitor setups, with individual segments for each screen ($279.99).

In a related development, Hue announced an integration for the iCUE app from PC component maker Corsair, which will allow gamers to sync their Hue lights with Corsair’s RGB-lit PC cases, RAM modules, and other accessories. That integration is available now.

It’s also worth noting that the standalone Hue Sync app for mobile is being “phased out,” and its functions will be incorporated into the Sync tab of the main Hue app.

Philips Hue White ambience filament candle bulb

Philips Hue already offers a series of dimmable filament candle bulbs, but the brand is now unveiling a White ambience version of the bulb that’s not just dimmable, but also tunable.

Equipped with an E12 base, the vintage-style bulb can be tuned from cool white to warm white, and it will go on sale September 13 for $44.99, or $64.99 for a two-pack.

The Philips Hue White ambience filament candle bulb is tunable as well as dimmable. Signify

Philips Hue slim downlight

Designed to fit in rooms with thin false ceilings, the new Hue slim downlight is just three-quarters-of-an-inch thick, and it can be installed without a can. The downlight can be affixed to a junction box using a pair of flexible grip arms.

Like the aforementioned Lightguides, the Hue slim downlight is color-capable, and it can cast up to 1,200 lumens of light. It’s also dimmable all the way down to 0.2 percent of that value.

The new Philips Hue slim downlight has flexible grip arms that can hold it in a junction box. Signify

The Hue slim downlight is slated to arrive September 1 for $69.99.

Mimic presense

A long-missing feature for the Hue app is an “away” mode, which can trick interlopers into thinking you’re home by turning your lights on and off at random intervals.

Hue is looking to bridge the gap with its new “mimic presence” feature, which will light and douse your lights “just as usual” when you’re away.

The feature will live in the “Automations” tab of the Hue app, and it will allow you to pick which scenes, rooms, and lights will get the “mimic presence” treatment.

You won’t need to turn off existing automations to use the mimic presence feature; instead, the feature can run “on top” of any automations you already have enabled.

The mimic presence feature should roll out later this month, Hue reps said.