The Paramount+/Showtime bundle arrives in a single app

Been waiting patiently to stream all your favorite Paramount+ and Showtime shows in a single place? Today is your lucky day.

Paramount promised back in February that it would soon integrate its popular Paramount+ and Showtime bundle into a single app–namely, the Paramount+ app–and that service is available now.

Two options are available: an ad-supported tier that includes the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan and ad-free Showtime, and the pricier ad-free Paramount+ Premium plan with (again) ad-free Showtime.

Until October 2, Paramount is offering the “Essential + Showtime” plan for $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while Premium + Showtime costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 annually.

After October 2, the regular subscription rates kick in, which are $11.99 a month and $119/year for Essential + Showtime, and $14.99 a month and $149.99 a year for Premium + Showtime.

The Paramount+/Showtime bundle has long been available for the same (standard) price as the new bundled offering, but up until now, you had to use separate Paramount+ and Showtime apps to stream the bundled content.

Incidentally, you can still use separate apps for Paramount+ and Showtime if you really want to, and you can also sign up for either one service or the other.

Paramount+ Essential includes “limited” ads as well as live news and sports, including any NFL games carried by your local CBS affiliate.

Paramount+ Premium nixes the ads while adding 24/7 live streaming access to your local CBS station.

Regardless of which Paramount+/Showtime bundle you pick, all Showtime titles are presented ad-free.

It will be interesting to see how much longer solo Paramount+ subscriptions remain available for free with rotating coupon codes, as TechHive’s Jared Newman has been reporting for months.