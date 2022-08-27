LG’s latest Evo Gallery Edition OLED TV is a 97-inch monster

Apparently, an 83-inch 4K UHD TV screen just isn’t big enough for some viewers. Deciding that this first-world problem needed solving, LG went out and developed a 97-inch version of its highly rated Evo Gallery Edition 4K UHD OLED TV (TechHive’s top pick in OLED TVs in its 65-inch incarnation). Prior to this new model–the 97G2–LG’s largest OLED display was the awesome and awesomely expensive 88-inch, 8K UHD Signature model.

LG didn’t state a price for the new 97G2, but we’re sincerely hoping it’s less than the $25,000 the Signature will set you back. We’re guessing it will still come close to $10k, given that the 83-inch Evo Gallery costs a cool $6,500, and the more modest 65- and 55-inch models are priced at $2,800 and $2,000 respectively.

Then again, heavy competition from RGB OLEDs from both Samsung and Sony might reel in the price somewhat. Okay, let’s guess $8,500 and you can tell us how we did when the price is announced.

Happy soccer (football to these folks no doubt) fans barely watching the game on their new 97-inch Gallery Evo OLED TV.

With 97 inches in play, LG can now offer customers OLEDs of various quality in everything from the 42-inch $1,300 non-Gallery Evo, to the 48-inch, $700 A1, to the aforementioned big daddies. We should mention that even lesser OLEDs are fantastic.

The 97G2 features the latest in LG’s WRGB OLED tech, which–while not as lush with color as RGB OLED–is in many cases more accurate, especially when rendering white. LG’s Alpha 9 5th-generation processor will power it, and LG’s excellent display algorithms will of course be on hand to render video at the highest quality. This ginormous TV also features the same super-thin, hug-the-wall form factor of the other Evo Gallery TVs.

Look Ma! No hands!

LG will be showcasing its latest wares, including the 97G2, at IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Hall 18, Messe Berlin. If you happen to be in the area and are interested in massive, self-emitting displays, stop in and take a peek.