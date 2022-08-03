Keep strangers from accessing your AirPlay 2 speakers and TVs

Whenever I tap the AirPlay button from Control Center on my iPhone, I can see all the AirPlay 2-enabled speakers and TVs that are available for casting, including at least one AirPlay device that isn’t mine.

This mysterious “Bedroom” device, which appears to be an Apple TV, must be somewhere nearby, probably in an adjacent apartment.

Besides simply being able to see that it’s there, I could cast audio or even video to this “Bedroom” Apple TV, which would probably give my neighbors a good scare. Or in another scenario, I might accidentally mirror my iPhone’s screen by pressing the “Bedroom” option by mistake, allowing my neighbors to see the contents of my iPhone’s display.

Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to warn my neighbors that they’re allowing everyone to access the Apple TV in their bedroom (I supposed I could put a sign up in the hallway).

Fortunately, it is easy to check the settings for your own AirPlay 2-enabled speakers and TVs to ensure that you’re not sharing them with the world unwittingly. Here’s how.