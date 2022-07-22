Change your Disney+ parental controls to prep for ‘Deadpool’

Until recently, Disney+ has been a haven for family-friendly fare, with PG-13 movies from the Marvel and Star Wars universes being the most grown-up titles available on the service.

But back in March, more adult-oriented Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage (all ported over from Netflix) began appearing on the service, and now comes word that a trio of R-rated Marvel movies–Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan–are heading to Disney+ on July 22.

All three of those films won raves from Marvel fans, but few would dispute that they’re a little too, well, mature for school-age streamers.

Given that the stateside version of Disney+ hasn’t dabbled in R-rated movies until now (Disney+ in other regions have hosted R-rated movies), many parents probably haven’t bothered tweaking the service’s parental controls (I certainly haven’t).

But with Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan making their Disney+ debut, it’s probably time to get started.