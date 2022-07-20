Home / Streaming
Every streaming deal from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint

Here's how to get Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more for free from your wireless carrier.
By Jared Newman, TechHive
Phone with the Netflix app in front of the Roku home screen
If you haven’t claimed any free or discounted streaming video services from your wireless carrier, you’re probably leaving money on the table.

Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T all offer streaming deals with certain wireless data plans, letting you get services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max for free or cheap. While some of these offers are just extended free trials, others are entirely free or deeply discounted with no strings attached.

Making sense of all these streaming offers isn’t easy, though, so I’ve attempted to wrangle all the details into one place. Here’s everything you need to know on how get Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, or other services for free through your wireless carrier:

Verizon streaming deals

The Disney bundle ($14 per month value, includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+):

  • Free with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plans
  • Free for six months with “Do More Unlimited” and “Start Unlimited” plans
  • Upgradeable to ad-free Hulu for $6 per month, but not to Hulu + Live TV
  • Redeem through the My Verizon website

Discovery+ ($5 per month value):

  • Free for 12 months with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plan
  • Free for six months with “Do More Unlimited,” “Start Unlimited,” “Go Unlimited,” “Beyond Unlimited,” and “Above Unlimited.”
  • Auto-renews at full price after one year
  • Redeem through Verizon’s website

Not sure which Verizon plan you have? You can check by logging into Verizon’s My Plan page.

T-Mobile and Sprint streaming deals

Netflix for free (T-Mobile only):

  • Basic (SD video, one stream, $10-per-month value) with single-line “Magenta Max” or multi-line “Magenta” plans
  • Standard (HD video, two streams, $15.49-per-month value) with multi-line “Magenta Max” or legacy “One Plus” plans
  • Can be upgraded to higher Netflix tiers at a discount
  • See T-Mobile’s website for instructions on how to redeem

Hulu on-demand for free (Sprint only, $7-per-month value):

YouTube TV discounts:

Philo discounts:

One year of Paramount+ Essential ($50 value):

One year of Apple TV+ ($50 value):

MLB TV for free ($140 value):

What happened to AT&T’s free HBO Max deal?

AT&T has stopped offering free HBO Max with its current wireless plans, but if you have an older AT&T unlimited data plan, you may still be able to get HBO Max at no charge.

The following AT&T plans are currently eligible for HBO Max as of this writing:

  • Unlimited Elite
  • Unlimited Plus and Plus Enhanced
  • Unlimited Choice, Choice II, and Choice Enhanced
  • Unlimited &More Premium

To see which plan you have, you can sign into AT&T’s plan management page.

Assuming you’re eligible, choose “Sign in through TV or mobile provider” when logging into the HBO Max app, then select AT&T as your provider and enter your account ID and password. AT&T has more detailed instructions on its website.

Prepaid carrier perks

Some prepaid carriers offer free streaming services as well. Here’s a quick rundown:

Subject to change

Keep in mind that wireless carriers often tweak their plans or introduce new ones. I’ll try to keep this story up to date as things change, but feel free to send me an email if something looks amiss.

You can also check out my Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the ever-changing TV world.

Jared Newman has been helping folks make sense of technology for over a decade, writing for PCWorld, TechHive, and elsewhere. He also publishes two newsletters, Advisorator for straightforward tech advice and Cord Cutter Weekly for saving money on TV service.

