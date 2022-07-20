Every streaming deal from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint

If you haven’t claimed any free or discounted streaming video services from your wireless carrier, you’re probably leaving money on the table.

Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T all offer streaming deals with certain wireless data plans, letting you get services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max for free or cheap. While some of these offers are just extended free trials, others are entirely free or deeply discounted with no strings attached.

Making sense of all these streaming offers isn’t easy, though, so I’ve attempted to wrangle all the details into one place. Here’s everything you need to know on how get Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, or other services for free through your wireless carrier:

Verizon streaming deals

The Disney bundle ($14 per month value, includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+):

Free with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plans

with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plans Free for six months with “Do More Unlimited” and “Start Unlimited” plans

with “Do More Unlimited” and “Start Unlimited” plans Upgradeable to ad-free Hulu for $6 per month, but not to Hulu + Live TV

Redeem through the My Verizon website

Discovery+ ($5 per month value):

Free for 12 months with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plan

with “Get More Unlimited” and “Play More Unlimited” plan Free for six months with “Do More Unlimited,” “Start Unlimited,” “Go Unlimited,” “Beyond Unlimited,” and “Above Unlimited.”

with “Do More Unlimited,” “Start Unlimited,” “Go Unlimited,” “Beyond Unlimited,” and “Above Unlimited.” Auto-renews at full price after one year

Redeem through Verizon’s website

Not sure which Verizon plan you have? You can check by logging into Verizon’s My Plan page.

T-Mobile and Sprint streaming deals

Netflix for free (T-Mobile only):

Basic (SD video, one stream, $10-per-month value) with single-line “Magenta Max” or multi-line “Magenta” plans

(SD video, one stream, $10-per-month value) with single-line “Magenta Max” or multi-line “Magenta” plans Standard (HD video, two streams, $15.49-per-month value) with multi-line “Magenta Max” or legacy “One Plus” plans

(HD video, two streams, $15.49-per-month value) with multi-line “Magenta Max” or legacy “One Plus” plans Can be upgraded to higher Netflix tiers at a discount

See T-Mobile’s website for instructions on how to redeem

Hulu on-demand for free (Sprint only, $7-per-month value):

Available with Sprint Unlimited plans

Upgradeable to ad-free for an additional charge

Redeem through the Sprint website

YouTube TV discounts:

$10 per month off (for one year) with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans

(for one year) with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans 50 percent off (for one year) on “Magenta Max” when bundled with T-Mobile Home Internet

(for one year) on “Magenta Max” when bundled with T-Mobile Home Internet Redeem through T-Mobile’s website

Philo discounts:

$10 per month off (for one year) with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans

(for one year) with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans Redeem through T-Mobile’s website

One year of Paramount+ Essential ($50 value):

Available with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans

Auto-renews at full price after one year

Redeem through T-Mobile’s website

Cannot be upgraded to Paramount+ Premium, so consider using Paramount+’s free coupon codes instead

One year of Apple TV+ ($50 value):

Available with all postpaid T-Mobile and Sprint plans

Auto-renews at full price after one year

Redeem through T-Mobile’s website

MLB TV for free ($140 value):

Only available at the start of the season

Redeemable through T-Mobile’s website

What happened to AT&T’s free HBO Max deal?

AT&T has stopped offering free HBO Max with its current wireless plans, but if you have an older AT&T unlimited data plan, you may still be able to get HBO Max at no charge.

The following AT&T plans are currently eligible for HBO Max as of this writing:

Unlimited Elite

Unlimited Plus and Plus Enhanced

Unlimited Choice, Choice II, and Choice Enhanced

Unlimited &More Premium

To see which plan you have, you can sign into AT&T’s plan management page.

Assuming you’re eligible, choose “Sign in through TV or mobile provider” when logging into the HBO Max app, then select AT&T as your provider and enter your account ID and password. AT&T has more detailed instructions on its website.

Prepaid carrier perks

Some prepaid carriers offer free streaming services as well. Here’s a quick rundown:

Free HBO Max with Cricket: Available with $60-per-month Unlimited plans.

Available with $60-per-month Unlimited plans. Free Amazon Prime with Metro by T-Mobile: Available with $60-per-month Unlimited plans.

Available with $60-per-month Unlimited plans. Pick a free service with US Mobile: Customers with three Unlimited Premium lines can choose from Netflix Standard, HBO Max, the Disney bundle, or Apple TV+. Customers with four lines can choose a second service from the list.

Subject to change

Keep in mind that wireless carriers often tweak their plans or introduce new ones. I’ll try to keep this story up to date as things change, but feel free to send me an email if something looks amiss.

