Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer review: Precise but pricey

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros Phase adaption enables precise dimming control for a wide variety of lighting types

Compatible with a variety of smart applications and devices

Easy to install Cons Requires a compatible Zigbee hub

Pricey Our Verdict An excellent, easy-to use-dimmer switch that can dim traditionally problematic LED and other lights efficiently and effectively.

Price When Reviewed

$71.99

Best Prices Today: Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer DM2550ZB

Retailer Price Delivery Sinopé $71.99 View

Sinopé’s latest smart dimming switch takes a more electrically compatible approach than most other dimmers we’ve seen, including the manufacturer’s previous model.

While the new Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer (DM2550ZB) looks identical to the company’s other dimmer (the DM2500ZB), the former’s use of adaptive phase dimming and MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) switching technology sets it apart. At $71.99, it’s much more expensive, too.

“Smart adaptive phase” dimming means the switch is more functional and compatible with a wider range of lighting options than standard dimmer switches.

Essentially, when most dimmers are used on LEDs or–in particular–fluorescents, there’s a limit to how much dimming gradation is possible. When dimming past roughly 30 percent or less, many lights just start flickering or simply go off. The power load going to the light from the switch can’t cleanly regulate past a certain point. Sinopé’s smart adaptive phase dimming reads the load and adapts automatically to provide optimal lighting.

How do you set up the Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer?

Compatible with LEDs, incandescents, CFL, halogen, magnetic low voltage (MLV), and electronic low voltage (ELV), the DM2550ZB uses a three- or four-wire connection and requires a neutral wire, but otherwise wires up just like any normal light switch.

The four-wire set-up requires a neutral wire, but is otherwise a quick and easy upgrade. Sinopé

The switch can handle a maximum load of 600 watts for incandescents and halogen lights and 150 watts for LED and CFLs. Maximum wattage will vary based on how many lights the switch is controlling and how many other dimmer switches you’re installing on the same circuit. The switch also allows for reversing the phasing if it turns out the connected lighting does have issues.

Does the Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer require a hub?

As the model number suggests, the switch requires a Zigbee gateway to connect to Sinopé’s Neviweb app and other smart home devices.

We used the Sinopé GT130 gateway, and syncing the new switch requires physically pressing the sync button on the GT130 and then pressing both the top and bottom of the switch itself to get them connected. That’s an inconvenient process if (as was the case for us) the switch and gateway are on separate floors, but otherwise worked without any issues.

Once physically installed, you can use the DM2550ZB just like any light switch. Tapping the top or bottom of the rocker switch turns the light on and off, while holding the switch brightens or dims. From the Neviweb app, users can add a host of customizable functions.

Sinopé’s Neviweb app allows for precise dimming control while also offering a wide array of lighting options. Jason D’Aprile/Foundry

Does the Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer work with Alexa and Google Assistant?

The DM2550ZB is compatible with SmartThings, Hubitat, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It doesn’t work with Apple’s HomeKit, however.

Automatic timers, actions based on geofencing settings, even turning smart plugs and devices on and off are all options.

The switch (or series of connected switches) can be set up for “scenes” to adjust lighting levels based on time of day or other user-set parameters.

Is the Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer worth the cash?

The Sinopé Smart Adaptive Phase Dimmer DM2550ZB has a lofty price tag and requires a compatible Zigbee hub, but its easy installation and ability to precisely dim a wide variety of lighting products makes it easy to recommend.