Vizio’s 240Hz M-series gaming TV goes on sale this month

Vizio is looking to entice gamers with a new 50-inch quantum-dot TV that boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate at 4K and–even better–support for 240Hz PC gaming at 1080p.

Vizio showed off the 50-inch M-series Quantum X as part of its “summer showcase” of 2023 TVs and soundbars, which includes its revamped M-series, V-series, and D-series TVs; the addition of Wi-Fi 6E support across its M- and V-series sets; and two new soundbars, including the M-series Elevate with swiveling drivers and a bargain-priced, all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Vizio M-series Quantum X

Vizio already took the wraps off the 50-inch M-series Quantum X at CES back in January, but it’s now revealing pricing and availability for the set, as well as a couple additional screen sizes.

Vizio says the 50-inch M-series Quantum X will ship this month for $629.99, while the just-announced 65- and 75-inch models will sell for $849.99 and $1,199.99, respectively.

The big news about the 50-inch version of the Quantum X is its refresh rate: up to 240 frames per second at 1080p, good for ultra-smooth PC gaming performance, along with 120Hz at 4K support.

The 50-inch version of the Vizio M-series Quantum X can deliver 240Hz refresh rates at 1080p for PC gamers. Vizio

All models in the M-Series Quantum X line will offer up to 1,000 nits of brightness, 32 local dimming zones, and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, with less than 8ms of input lag. Vizio also says its Quantum X sets will cover up to 80 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space, which means it should be capable of reproducing more than 837 million colors.

Another key feature of Vizio’s M-series Quantum X TVs is that they’ll support Wi-Fi 6E, the new wireless standard that lets Wi-Fi devices operate in the relatively unpopulated 6GHz spectrum, allowing for far greater speed and bandwidth than on the crowded 2.4- and 5GHz bands. Vizio’s other 2023 M-series TVs and V-series sets will be getting Wi-Fi 6E support, too.

Vizio M-series Quantum 6

Vizio’s M-series Quantum 6 line for 2023 will come in 43-, 55-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch sizes, complete with full-array LED backlighting (no local dimming, however), AMD FreeSync VRR, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with the aforementioned Wi-Fi 6E support.

The refreshed M-series Quantum 6 line ships this month, at prices ranging from $349.99 for the 43-inch model to $949.99 for the 75-inch set.

Vizio V-series and D-series

Meanwhile, Vision’s new, non-quantum dot V-Series TVs are adding AMD FreeSync across the entire line this year (previously, only larger V6-Series sets got the AMD FreeSync treatment), along with the ability to directly pair with Bluetooth headsets. Look for the V-series to ship this month, ranging from $289.99 for the 43-inch model to $779.99 for the 75-inch set.

The 1080p-only D-Series is also adding AMD FreeSync across the entire line of sets, along with Bluetooth headset support. Wi-Fi for the D-Series will be dual-band Wi-Fi 5 rather than Wi-Fi 6E. Prices for the new D-series starts at $159.99 for the 24-inch model, ranging up to $249.99 for the 43-inch model.

Vizio M-series Elevate soundbar

On the soundbar side of things, Vizio’s previously announced M-series Elevate will ship this month for $799.99, or $200 less than 2020’s P-series Elevate.

Like the original Elevate, the new M-series Elevate has left- and right-side drivers that can automatically swivel into up-firing position for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height effects. But while the first Elevate had a perforated shell, the new version has a solid, fabric-covered design.

The Vizio M-series Elevate has left and right ports that peek out when its drivers are rotated upward. Vizio

The M-Series Elevate also has a new design for the swiveling drivers, which are now left and right ports that peek out from the ends of the sidebar when the rotating drivers are pointing upward. The port tubes boast LED accent lights that can glow in multiple colors; the LEDs can also be turned off entirely.

Two HDMI ports are in back, including one HDMI input that supports 4K Dolby Vision throughput and an HDMI-eARC connection. You’ll also be able to adjust sound settings using an on-screen menu when the soundbar is connected to “select” Vizio TVs via HDMI, similar to “Roku TV Ready” soundbars and speakers.

While the M-Series Elevate supports Bluetooth 5.0, it doesn’t support Wi-Fi, which means no casting services such as AirPlay 2 or Chromecast. The P-series Elevate does support Wi-Fi.

Vizio M-series 2.1 all-in-one soundbar

Besides the M-series Elevate, Vizio took the wraps off another new soundbar: a 2.1-channel M-series all-in-one model with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, virtualized via DTS Virtual:X.

Vizio’s new M-series 2.1-channel soundbar does both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Vizio

The M213ad-KA will come with a total of 6 drivers, including a pair of 3-inch woofers, as well as two HDMI ports (an HDMI input and HDMI-eARC), 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, and Bluetooth 5.2.

As with the M-series Elevate, you’ll be able to access on-screen menus for the M213ad-KA’s audio settings when the soundbar is connected to a supported Vizio TV.

The new all-in-one soundbar will sell for $199.99, and as with Vizio’s other new TVs and soundbars, it will ship this month.

Is Vizio offering any new OLED, 8K, or mini-LED TVs for 2023?

While TV manufacturers such as Hisense, Samsung, and TCL have jumped head-first into 8K TVs, Vizio has been taking a wait-and-see approach, and the company hasn’t changed tack this year.

During a press-only briefing last month, Vizio execs say that they “continue to evaluate” 8K, but feel there is “not a lot of content out there” for that level of resolution.

Also in the “continue to evaluate” bucket are technologies such as mini-LED backlighting and ATSC 3.0, also known as “NextGen” TV.

Meanwhile, Vizio didn’t unveil any new offerings for its top-of-the-line P-series, nor did it give any hints about the future of its OLED sets.