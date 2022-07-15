ESPN+ will hike its monthly price to $9.99, a $3 monthly increase

If it’s Friday, it’s a good time for a streaming service to announce a price hike. Today it’s ESPN+, and this one’s gonna hurt.

According to Variety, Disney-owned ESPN+ will boost its monthly price to $9.99, a hefty $3-per-month increase, while annual subscriptions will increase to $99.99, up from the current annual rate of $66.99. The ESPN+ price hike will go into effect starting August 23, Variety reports.

The last time ESPN+ raised its price was July 2021, hiking the monthly rate from $5.99 to $6.99 a month. This time, the ESPN+ price hike is a heck of a lot steeper.

That’s the bad news; the good news is that the price of the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle (a.k.a., the “Disney Bundle”) will remain unchanged–for now, Variety says–at $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month if you opt for the ad-free version of Hulu.

Disney has been steadily raising the prices of its various streaming services. Disney+ subscribers saw their monthly rates go up to $8 a month last March, a $1-per-month increase, while Hulu boosted its monthly price by a buck last October, bringing the monthly rate of ad-supported Hulu to $6.99 while ad-free Hulu rose to $12.99 a month.

Meanwhile, the price of Hulu + Live TV went up to $69.99 a month back in December, a $5-per-month increase that also gave subscribers access to Disney+ and ESPN+, whether they wanted those services or not.

The size of the ESPN+ price increase is certainly an eyebrow-raiser, but perhaps Disney is trying to steer sports fans to one of its bundles.

Now that ESPN+ will soon cost $9.99 a month, the $13.99/month price of the Disney Bundle with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu with ads looks like a relative bargain.