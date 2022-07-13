Home / Smart Home
Don’t miss this Rachio 3 sprinkler controller Prime Day sale

Conserve water and save money now and all year round with this deal that slices $85 off the best sprinkler controller.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller
If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you can program your lawn and garden irrigation with the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller. Your landscaping will look better and you’ll conserve water–our most precious resource–and this Prime Day deal will save you more than $85 if you grab one while the sale lasts.

The Rachio 3 is our number-one recommendation in the sprinkler controller category. It connects to your Wi-Fi network, and you program the system with Rachio’s smartphone app. This model is designed for 8-zone sprinkler systems, but Amazon is selling Rachio’s larger 16-zone version at a similar discount.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

