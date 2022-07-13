Don’t miss this Rachio 3 sprinkler controller Prime Day sale

If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, you can program your lawn and garden irrigation with the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller. Your landscaping will look better and you’ll conserve water–our most precious resource–and this Prime Day deal will save you more than $85 if you grab one while the sale lasts.

The Rachio 3 is our number-one recommendation in the sprinkler controller category. It connects to your Wi-Fi network, and you program the system with Rachio’s smartphone app. This model is designed for 8-zone sprinkler systems, but Amazon is selling Rachio’s larger 16-zone version at a similar discount.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller at 37-percent off.]