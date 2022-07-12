Grab a Ring Alarm Pro security system for 20% off on Prime Day

Ring Alarm Pro is our favorite security-focused smart home system, and Amazon is now offering an 8-piece kit for just $239.99–that’s 20 percent off the usual price.

The kit consists of the base station, which incorporates an Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, keypad for arming and disarming the system, four door/window sensors, a motion sensor, and a Z-Wave range extender. This DIY system can be expanded with additional sensors, keypads for different rooms in your home, and Ring security cameras, including the Ring Video Doorbell.

Opt in to Ring’s professional monitoring service for $20 a month, and Ring will dispatch first responders to your home in the event of a break-in, fire, or medical emergency. This service also gives you cloud storage for an unlimited number of Ring security cameras, and internet backup via LTE, so you’ll stay protected in the event your power goes out or your broadband connection goes down.

This system is a snap to deploy and it can be expanded to protect even the largest homes.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Ring Alarm Pro: 8-piece kit for $239.99 at Amazon]