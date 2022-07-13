Amazon Prime Day 2022: Vizio Elevate soundbar is $300 off

Equipped with rotating drivers that bounce Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height cues off your ceiling, the Vizio Elevate is one of the most exciting soundbars we’ve heard in years, and it’s getting a welcome price drop during Amazon Prime Day.

Now on sale for $699.99, a cool $300 off its normal $999.99 retail price (Amazon’s list price is $1,099, for a $400 savings), the Vizio Elevate is one of our favorite high-end soundbars, complete with left and right drivers that rotate up for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks and forward for standard 5.1 or stereo audio.

Besides Atmos and DTS:X, the 5.1.4-channel Elevate boasts built-in Chromecast and DTS Virtual:X processing, along with three HDMI ports and eARC support. There’s even a dedicated input for a smart speaker, perfect for pairing the Elevate with an Amazon Echo Dot or a Google Nest Mini.

[Prime Day 2022: Vizio Elevate for $699.99 on Amazon]