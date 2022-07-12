Home / Smart Home
Snag an Ecobee Smart Thermostat for $40 off during Prime Day

Steeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day, this Alexa-enabled thermostat features a remote sensor to eliminate hot and cold spots.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control
Selling for 28-percent off during Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control was our top pick in the smart thermostat category until—you guessed it—the next-generation Ecobee came to market.

Both models have Alexa onboard, and both support remote room sensors that can help eliminate hot and cold spots. The sensors read the ambient temperatures in each room, so that your entire home reaches your target temp, not just location where the thermostat is installed.

A built-in air-quality sensor is one of the few features you’ll give up if you pick up this slightly older model over the new one, which at this sale price will save you more than $71–almost enough to buy an additional two-pack of room sensors ($99).

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

