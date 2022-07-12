Snag an Ecobee Smart Thermostat for $40 off during Prime Day

Selling for 28-percent off during Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control was our top pick in the smart thermostat category until—you guessed it—the next-generation Ecobee came to market.

Both models have Alexa onboard, and both support remote room sensors that can help eliminate hot and cold spots. The sensors read the ambient temperatures in each room, so that your entire home reaches your target temp, not just location where the thermostat is installed.

A built-in air-quality sensor is one of the few features you’ll give up if you pick up this slightly older model over the new one, which at this sale price will save you more than $71–almost enough to buy an additional two-pack of room sensors ($99).

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $178.50 at Amazon]