Best Prime Day home security deals 2022: Ring, Arlo, SimpliSafe & more

Whether you’re looking for a new video doorbell, a security camera, or a complete alarm system—with or without professional monitoring—there are some great deals to be had this time of year. We’ve spotted bargains from Ring, Arlo, SimpliSafe, and other manufacturers.

Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime subscribers are the only people who qualify for Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime memberships cost $139 per year or $14.99 per month. If you’re not ready to commit, sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial. You’ll be able to take advantage of Amazon’s deals, and then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.