Amazon’s Echo Show 5 can be yours for $34.99 on Prime Day

Amazon has served up some crazy-good Echo Show bargains during previous Prime Day celebrations, but this year’s event might boast the best deal yet, with the Echo Show 5 selling for a ridiculously low price.

On sale now, the second-gen Echo Show 5–yes, the latest one, and it’s not a refurb–is going for a mere $34.99, an eye-popping 59-percent discount.

The new Echo Show 5 comes with some enticing improvements, including twice the camera resolution (now 2 megapixels, up from just 1MP) and a proximity sensor that can trigger Alexa routines when you enter the room.

Besides the upgrades, the Echo Show 5 makes for a marvelous bedside alarm clock, and it can also play tunes; stream videos from services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video; control your smart home devices; and even display live feeds from your Ring security cameras.

Pretty amazing for just $35 bucks, but act fast–once Prime Day is over, the deal disappears, too.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) for $34.99 on Amazon]