Polk’s MagniFi 2 soundbar with 3D audio is 43% off for Prime Day

Envelope yourself in 3D audio with Polk Audio's immersive MagniFi 2 soundbar, which is getting a $214 Prime Day discount
Ben Patterson
By Ben Patterson
Senior Writer, TechHive

Want your TV audio to sound like it’s coming from everywhere? That’s the idea behind the 3D audio mode of Polk Audio’s MagniFi 2 soundbar, which is selling for a steep 43-percent discount during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

On sale now for $285, down an eye-popping $214 from its usual $499 sticker price, the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 comes with six built-in drivers, a wireless subwoofer, and Polk’s 3D Audio technology, which creates virtualized height effects from any audio source.

Also included is built-in Chromecast for streaming audio from an Android phone or any Chromecast-enabled app, three HDMI ports, and 4K video passthrough with Dolby Vision support.

, Senior Writer

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

