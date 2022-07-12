Polk’s MagniFi 2 soundbar with 3D audio is 43% off for Prime Day

Want your TV audio to sound like it’s coming from everywhere? That’s the idea behind the 3D audio mode of Polk Audio’s MagniFi 2 soundbar, which is selling for a steep 43-percent discount during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

On sale now for $285, down an eye-popping $214 from its usual $499 sticker price, the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 comes with six built-in drivers, a wireless subwoofer, and Polk’s 3D Audio technology, which creates virtualized height effects from any audio source.

Also included is built-in Chromecast for streaming audio from an Android phone or any Chromecast-enabled app, three HDMI ports, and 4K video passthrough with Dolby Vision support.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar for $299.99]