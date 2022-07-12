Amazon Prime Day 2022: Get a Bose soundbar for just $229

For this year’s Amazon Prime Day shopping extravaganza, you can put a Bose soundbar in your living room without paying an arm and a leg. On sale now for $229, a $50 discount, the Bose TV Soundbar can give your TV’s tinny speakers a big boost with a minimum of effort.

Equipped with a central tweeter and two angled full-range drivers, the Bose TV Soundbar is designed to boost your TV’s soundstage while clarifying hard-to-hear dialog.

The speaker connects to your TV via an HDMI or optical cable (the latter is included), and you can also stream audio to the soundbar from your phone over Bluetooth. If you ever want more boom, the Bose TV Soundbar can be paired with the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Bose TV Soundbar for $229]