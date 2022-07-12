Home / Smart Assistants
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Echo Auto is a whopping 60% off today

Want to put Alexa in your car? The Amazon Echo Auto makes its easy, and you can snag it for cheap on Prime Day.
Ben Patterson
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon

You can turn your dumb car into a smart one with Amazon’s compact Echo Auto, a clever Alexa-equipped contraption that’s selling for a song on Prime Day.

On sale now for $19.99, a cool $30 off its usual $49.99 retail price, the Echo Auto is a palm-sized component that mounts on an air vent and connects to your car’s speakers via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. Once connected to your phone, the Echo Auto lets you talk to Alexa through the unit’s integrated speakers, and the gadget will also activate the driver-friendly Auto Mode on the Alexa app.

The Echo Auto does require a phone, but it will work with any car that has either a Bluetooth radio or an AUX jack–and hey, at just $19.99, it’s worth a try.

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

