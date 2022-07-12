Amazon Prime Day 2022: Echo Auto is a whopping 60% off today

You can turn your dumb car into a smart one with Amazon’s compact Echo Auto, a clever Alexa-equipped contraption that’s selling for a song on Prime Day.

On sale now for $19.99, a cool $30 off its usual $49.99 retail price, the Echo Auto is a palm-sized component that mounts on an air vent and connects to your car’s speakers via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. Once connected to your phone, the Echo Auto lets you talk to Alexa through the unit’s integrated speakers, and the gadget will also activate the driver-friendly Auto Mode on the Alexa app.

The Echo Auto does require a phone, but it will work with any car that has either a Bluetooth radio or an AUX jack–and hey, at just $19.99, it’s worth a try.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Amazon Echo Auto for $19.99]