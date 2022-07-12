Amazon Prime Day 2022: Snag a new Echo Dot for just $19.99

The diminutive Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect way to either kick off a new smart home or expand an existing one, and the latest version is getting a massive price cut for Prime Day.

You can snap up the fourth-generation Echo Dot now for just $19.99, a whopping $30 off its usual $49.99 asking price. But don’t wait long; the Dot’s $19.99 sale price will evaporate as soon as Prime Day is over.

The latest Echo Dot has a new, spherical shape, revamped controls, and improved audio. Setup is a breeze, and before you know it, you’ll be chatting with Alexa and controlling smart home devices using nothing but your voice.

[Prime Day 2022 deal: Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) for $19.99 at Amazon]