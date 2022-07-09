Home / Headphones
Best Prime Day headphone and earbud deals 2022

Don’t miss the best Prime Day deals on headphones and wireless earbuds, including bargains on Bose headsets, Apple AirPods, Sony earbuds, and more.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro
Whether you’re shopping for headphones, earbuds, something with noise-cancelling features, or audiophile performance, there is no better time to buy than around Amazon Prime Day. You’ll find all the biggest names on sale—including Bose, Beats, and Sony—as well as value brands like Soundcore and Wyze.

Prime Day is happening next week, but Amazon and other online retailers aren’t waiting to offer great deals on headphones, and neither should you if you’re looking to get your groove on now.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime members can score deals on home audio and more on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The biggest price cuts might not happen until those two days, but Amazon and other online retailers are looking to rev up consumer excitement ahead of time by launching some phenomenal deals early.

Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?

You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to qualify for Prime Day deals. The service costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, but you can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial and get the deals without further commitment—assuming you cancel when Prime Day comes to an end.

Are other retailers offering Prime Day deals?

Amazon announces Prime Day well in advance, and Amazon’s competitors know the excitement that the event generates and want to ride the wave, too. Online retailers ranging from Best Buy to Target and Walmart will be offering great deals, too. We’ll let you know about those offers as well.

Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals

Sony MDR-XB50BS wireless sport headphones

Sony MDR-XB50BS wireless sport headphones
1

From: Amazon

Was: $79.99

Now: $54.99 ($25 off)

View Deal

You might find the wire connecting the two earpieces of Sony’s MDR-XB50BS wireless sport headphone to be a benefit should one of them fall out while you’re on a run.

Bose Sport Open earbuds

Bose Sport Open earbuds
2

From: Bose

Was: $199

Now: $149 ($50 off)

View Deal

Bose’s sport-oriented wireless earbuds rest above your ear canal, helping you maintain situational awareness without relying on electronics to pipe those outside noises into your ears.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro recording headphones

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro recording headphones
3

From: Amazon

Was: $179

Now: $149 ($30 off)

View Deal

When accuracy in audio reproduction is absolutely critical, you need a wired headphone like the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro that’s designed for use in the recording studio (this model presents 80 ohms of impedance).

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro
4

From: Amazon

Was: $249

Now: $199.98 ($49.02 off)

View Deal

You don’t see Apple AirPods Pro on sale very often, and Apple is currently running a promotion that nets you six months of its Apple Music service for free when you buy a pair!

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones
5

From: Amazon

Was: $349.95

Now: $209.51 ($140.44 off)

View Deal

If bass response is the first thing you look for in a wireless headphone, the iconic Beats Studio 3 will scratch that itch whether your an iPhone or Android user.

Apple AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones

Apple AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones
6

From: Amazon

Was: $549.00

Now: $479.00 ($70 off)

View Deal

Spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking is just one of the unique features of Apple’s best noise-cancelling headphones, but Android users might be less interested.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

