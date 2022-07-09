Best Prime Day headphone and earbud deals 2022

Whether you’re shopping for headphones, earbuds, something with noise-cancelling features, or audiophile performance, there is no better time to buy than around Amazon Prime Day. You’ll find all the biggest names on sale—including Bose, Beats, and Sony—as well as value brands like Soundcore and Wyze.

Prime Day is happening next week, but Amazon and other online retailers aren’t waiting to offer great deals on headphones, and neither should you if you’re looking to get your groove on now.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime members can score deals on home audio and more on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The biggest price cuts might not happen until those two days, but Amazon and other online retailers are looking to rev up consumer excitement ahead of time by launching some phenomenal deals early.

Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?

You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to qualify for Prime Day deals. The service costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, but you can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial and get the deals without further commitment—assuming you cancel when Prime Day comes to an end.

Are other retailers offering Prime Day deals?

Amazon announces Prime Day well in advance, and Amazon’s competitors know the excitement that the event generates and want to ride the wave, too. Online retailers ranging from Best Buy to Target and Walmart will be offering great deals, too. We’ll let you know about those offers as well.