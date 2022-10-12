Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale speaker deals

Time to upgrade your audio environment? Add a smart speaker to another room? Score a new Bluetooth speaker to take on the road? You’ve picked the right time. Amazon is offering fantastic deals during its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale—aka Prime Day 2, aka October Prime Day. We had spotted some great deals on Amazon’s older Echo devices (hello Alexa!), but when we last checked, several models were listed as “currently unavailable,” so we’ve removed them from this listing.

We’ve divided the speakers on this list into two categories: Smart speakers and regular Bluetooth speakers. The lists are then sorted by manufacturer and sale price. We’ve since updated this story with great deals we’ve found on smart displays from both Amazon and Google Nest.

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on smart speakers

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on smart displays