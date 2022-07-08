Best Prime Day speaker deals 2022: Bluetooth, wireless, & more

If you’re in the market for a wireless speaker for listening to music at home, at the beach, or on a day hike, there’s no better time to find a great deal than during Amazon Prime Day. And Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering low prices on speakers from manufacturers like Bose, JBL, Marshall, Sony, Sonos Ultimate Ears, and other well-known brands.
Prime Day is right around the corner, but you don’t need to wait for Amazon’s two-day event to find a great deal on a new speaker.
Amazon has already dropped prices on some speakers, and we’ve spotted some great deals at other retailers looking to take advantage of the shopping frenzy that Amazon’s (traditionally) annual celebration generates.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day, a gigantic sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We might not see the biggest sales on Bluetooth speakers until those two days, but Amazon and other online retailers are looking to get shoppers excited during the runup to the event by launching some great deals ahead of time.
Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?
Amazon Prime subscribers are the only people who qualify for Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime memberships cost $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Qualified students can sign up for $7.49 per month ($69 per year), with the option of also getting a one-year Showtime subscription for 99 cents per month, and Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents per month. A student Prime subscription also gets you 6 months access to the career-networking service LinkedIn Premium.
If you’re not ready to commit to an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial that will get you access to all of Amazon’s deals, and then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Are other retailers offering Prime Day deals?
Other online retailers are hip to the shopping frenzy that Prime Day can trigger, and many are offering their own events or are offering to price-match Amazon’s deals. Be sure to check Walmart, Best Buy, and other large online sellers for great offers, too.
Best early Prime Day 2022 Bluetooth speaker deals
JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $49.95
Now: $29.95 ($20 off)
JBL’s tiny and pretty Bluetooth speaker features an IP67 weatherization rating, which means you can rock out with it just about anywhere.
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $59.99
Now: $48.00 ($11.99 off)
The XB in Sony’s SRS-XB13 stands for “Extra Bass,” and this diminutive speaker delivers that frequency in spades.
Tribit MaxSound Plus Bluetooth Speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $99.99
Now: $59.99 ($40 off)
Tribit consistently impresses us with the performance of its Bluetooth speakers compared to the price, and this one features IPX7 weatherization and a battery rated for 20 hours of play time.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker
From: Best Buy
Was: $99.99
Now: $79.99 ($20 off)
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speakers have a well-earned reputation for producing big, 360-degree sound–and this one even floats!
Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth speaker
From: Walmart
Was: $109.00
Now: $89.95 ($19.01 off)
Great for entertaining a crowd, the boombox-like Soundcore Select Pro features dual drivers augmented by an LED light show.
Sonos Roam (Refurbished)
From: Sonos
Was: $179
Now: $139 ($40 off)
The Sonos Roam can connect to your Wi-Fi network at home and Bluetooth when you’re on the go, making it one of the most versatile portable speakers you’ll find.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker (Refurbished)
From: Bose
Was: $149.00
Now: $114.00 ($35 off)
The rugged Bose Soundlink Flex (its IP67 rating means it will survive a dunk in the pool) sounds fabulous, and it can be paired with another Bose speaker for stereo performances.
LG Xboom 360 Bluetooth speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $399.99
Now: $189.99 ($210 off)
LG might be better known for its TVs, but our experience with its soundbars prove it’s no slouch in the audio department, and this oversized speaker features a massive 5.25-inch woofer, a 1-inch titanium horn tweeter, and an LED light show to go with your tunes.
Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $299.99
Now: $279.99 ($20 off)
Marshall speakers–designed to resemble their namesake guitar amplifiers–don’t go on sale very often, and the Kilburn II portable sounds every bit as good as it looks.
JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker
From: Amazon
Was: $379.95
Now: $299.95 ($80 off)
Xtreme is an apt description of JBL’s massive Bluetooth speaker, featuring four active drivers, dual passive radiators, and a bandolier with a built-in bottle opener.