Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale speaker deals

3.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the deals offered during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month. In addition to deals like the ones above, you’ll get access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, free delivery on Amazon purchase, a one-year subscription to Grubhub+ for free delivery from participating restaurants (usually $9.99 per month), and other benefits.

If you haven’t done so lately, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime. You can score all the deals and cancel your membership without penalty after the sale if you don’t find you’re getting enough value from it.