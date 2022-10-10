Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale speaker deals

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your audio environment, add a smart speaker to another room, or score a new Bluetooth speaker to take on the road, Amazon is offering fantastic deals during its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale—aka Prime Day 2, aka October Prime Day.
The Early Access Sale officially runs October 11 and 12, but we’ve already spotted some outstanding values. We’ll update this list as new deals become available.
Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on smart speakers
• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $17.99 (55% off)
• Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $24.99 (50% off)
• Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen): $34.99 (42% off)
• Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $59.99 (40% off)
• Amazon Echo Studio, Billie Eilish Limited Edition: $154.99 (33% off)
Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers
• Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1: $229.75 (18% off)
• JBL Clip 3: $39.95 (20% off)
• JBL Flip 5: $82.50 (37% off)
• Monster Rockin’ Roller: $248.00 (17% off)
• Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $129.00 (14% off)
Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on Bluetooth/Wi-Fi speakers
• Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin: $599.00 (25% off)
• Como Audio Duetto: $275.00 (50% off)
• Sonos Move: $374.00 (6% off—Sonos discounts are a rarity)
• Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio: $198.00 (34% off)
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale speaker deals: Buying advice
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
It’s effectively a sequel to Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, which ran for two days last July, and a precursor to the e-tailer’s expected Black Friday sale the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon is billing the event as “a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals.”
When does the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale start?
The sales event kicks off at 12:00 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, October 11 and wraps up on Wednesday, October 12. You don’t need to wait for the sale to grab the speaker deals listed above.
What’s required to participate in the Prime Early Access Sale?
You must be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the deals offered during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month. In addition to deals like the ones above, you’ll get access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, free delivery on Amazon purchase, a one-year subscription to Grubhub+ for free delivery from participating restaurants (usually $9.99 per month), and other benefits.
If you haven’t done so lately, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime. You can score all the deals and cancel your membership without penalty after the sale if you don’t find you’re getting enough value from it.
What kinds of speakers will be on sale during the Early Prime Access Sale?
You can expect some of the biggest discounts to be on Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers, because the company recently announced all-new 5th-generation models of the Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids, and the full-size Echo. In fact, you can get those deals right now.
We’re now in the fourth quarter of 2022, so you can expect many of the other big names in consumer audio to be looking to blow out inventory, too. Look for deals from brands like Bose, JBL, LG, Marshall, Samsung, Sony, Ultimate Ears, and others.
Any last words of advice?
There’s more than one way to take your music wireless these days. Bluetooth is the most common solution, especially for battery-powered portable speakers, but Wi-Fi is also a great option—at least when you’re home. Wi-Fi is also the way to go if you’re looking for a multi-room audio system, with multiple speakers playing the same or different music in different parts of your house. Sonos is the market leader in that space, but speakers compatible with Apple AirPlay are another great way to go.