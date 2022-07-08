Best Prime Day TV deals 2022: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL & more

Prime Day is almost here, but you don’t need to wait for Amazon’s two-day event to find a great deal on a new TV.

Amazon has already lowered the prices on a lot of TVs, and we’ve spotted some great deals at other retailers looking to hitch their wagon to the publicity that Amazon’s (traditionally) annual celebration generates.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a massive sale for Amazon Prime members, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We might not see the biggest sales on TVs until those two days, but Amazon is priming the pump by launching some great deals ahead of time.

Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?

You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to qualify for Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime memberships cost $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Qualified students can sign up for $7.49 per month ($69 per year), with the option of also getting a one-year Showtime subscription for 99 cents per month, and Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents per month. A student Prime subscription also gets you 6 months access to the career-networking service LinkedIn Premium.

If you’re not ready to commit to an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial that will get you access to all of Amazon’s deals, and then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.

Are other retailers offering Prime Day deals?

Other online retailers are hip to the shopping frenzy that Prime Day can trigger, and many are offering their own events or are offering to price-match Amazon’s deals. Be sure to check Walmart, Best Buy, and other large online sellers for great offers, too.