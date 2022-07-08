Best Prime Day TV deals 2022: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL & more

Prime Day is almost here, but you don’t need to wait for Amazon’s two-day event to find a great deal on a new TV.
Amazon has already lowered the prices on a lot of TVs, and we’ve spotted some great deals at other retailers looking to hitch their wagon to the publicity that Amazon’s (traditionally) annual celebration generates.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day, a massive sale for Amazon Prime members, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We might not see the biggest sales on TVs until those two days, but Amazon is priming the pump by launching some great deals ahead of time.
Who qualifies for Prime Day deals?
You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to qualify for Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime memberships cost $139 per year or $14.99 per month. Qualified students can sign up for $7.49 per month ($69 per year), with the option of also getting a one-year Showtime subscription for 99 cents per month, and Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents per month. A student Prime subscription also gets you 6 months access to the career-networking service LinkedIn Premium.
If you’re not ready to commit to an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial that will get you access to all of Amazon’s deals, and then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Are other retailers offering Prime Day deals?
Other online retailers are hip to the shopping frenzy that Prime Day can trigger, and many are offering their own events or are offering to price-match Amazon’s deals. Be sure to check Walmart, Best Buy, and other large online sellers for great offers, too.
Best early Prime Day 2022 smart TV deals
Amazon Fire TV (50-inch class)
From: Amazon
Was: $469.99
Now: $259.99 ($210 off)
Amazon Fire TV delivers a terrific cord-cutting experience, and this 4K model delivers it with high dynamic range in HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus flavors.
TCL 43S435 43in UHD Roku TV
From: Walmart
Was: $429.99
Now: $259.99 ($170 off)
This TCL Roku TV has dropped to under $260 this month. With it, you get 4K picture quality, voice control and all the entertainment apps you need via the Roku interface.
Hisense 4K Roku TV (58-inch class)
From: Walmart
Was: $338
Now: $298 ($40 off)
One of the best ways to score a great deal on a smart TV is to wait for retailers to start blowing out their older stock, as Walmart is doing with this 2020 model year, 58-inch, 4K Roku TV from Hisense.
Philips 4K Android TV (55-inch class)
From: Walmart
Was: $349
Now: $298 ($51 off)
We’re big fans of the Android TV operating system, and you can get it in this 55-inch Philips 4K TV from Walmart for a song.
Amazon Fire TV Omni-series 4K smart TV (55-inch class)
From: Amazon
Was: $559.99
Now: $299.99 ($260 off)
Amazon Fire TV delivers a terrific cord-cutting experience, and 4K Omni-series TV models like this one feature the added attraction of having Alexa onboard for hands-free control.
Hisense U6 Series 4K quantum dot Fire TV (50-inch class)
From: Amazon
Was: $529.99
Now: $399.99 ($130 off)
If you can spend a little more for a not-so-big TV, this Hisense Fire TV delivers the color accuracy that quantum dot technology delivers, and it’s a 2022 model to boot!
LG C1-series 4K OLED smart TV (77-inch class)
From: Amazon
Was: $3,799.99
Now: $2,399.99 ($1,400 off)
LG’s 77-inch OLED smart TV (model OLED77C1PUB) boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that’s great for gaming, and it has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in.
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q80)
From: Walmart
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $897.99 [$402 off]
This steeply discounted Samsung QLED TV arrives with HDR10+ and HLG support, along with SpaceFit acoustic calibration and the ability to sync its speakers with Samsung’s Q-Symphony soundbars.
Sony Bravia XR X95J-series 4K smart TV (65-Inch class)
From: Best Buy
Was: $1,799.99
Now: $1,299.99 ($500 off)
It’s hard to beat Sony’s image processing, and its Bravia XR series TVs deliver great high dynamic range thanks to full-array backlighting.
LG model A1 4K smart OLED TV (48-inch class)
From: Amazon
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $749.00 ($450.99 off)
OLED TVs are the kings of contrast, thanks to their ability to turn off individual pixels, and this 48-inch model features LG’s fantastic WebOS smart TV interface.