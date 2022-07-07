Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2022: TVs, security cams, more

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Get ready for plenty of deals to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event later this month. Not only will Walmart generally match Amazon’s best deals, it will also offer a bevy of its own discounts on TVs, security cameras, wireless headphones, smart home products, and more.

We’re still several days away from the official Prime Day kickoff, but we’re already seeing some sweet Walmart deals for LG, Samsung, and Sony TVs, as well as Apple AirPods and a highly rated security camera. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Walmart Prime Day deals in the coming days, so stay tuned.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Prime Day runs for two days, from June 12 and 13. Of course, the actual Prime Day dates don’t matter that much for Walmart, with the retailer offering its own non-Prime Day deals to compete with Amazon’s big event.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?

If you’re shopping on Amazon, then yes, you do need to subscribe to Prime to scoop up the best Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, and that includes free shipping for Prime items, access to Amazon Prime Video streaming, your pick of Prime Day deals, and other perks. That said, you can still participate in Prime Day by signing up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, which you can cancel once Prime Day is over.

Of course, you don’t need Amazon Prime to shop at Walmart, although the retailer does have its own Walmart+ subscription service, which costs $12.95 a month or $98 annually. Similar to Prime, Walmart+ offers free shipping and grocery delivery, and there’s also a free Walmart+ trial.

Who else is offering deals during Prime Day?

Keep an eye on Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best Prime Day discounts.