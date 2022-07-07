Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2022: TVs, security cams, more

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Get ready for plenty of deals to coincide with Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event later this month. Not only will Walmart generally match Amazon’s best deals, it will also offer a bevy of its own discounts on TVs, security cameras, wireless headphones, smart home products, and more.
We’re still several days away from the official Prime Day kickoff, but we’re already seeing some sweet Walmart deals for LG, Samsung, and Sony TVs, as well as Apple AirPods and a highly rated security camera. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more Walmart Prime Day deals in the coming days, so stay tuned.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
This year, Prime Day runs for two days, from June 12 and 13. Of course, the actual Prime Day dates don’t matter that much for Walmart, with the retailer offering its own non-Prime Day deals to compete with Amazon’s big event.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?
If you’re shopping on Amazon, then yes, you do need to subscribe to Prime to scoop up the best Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, and that includes free shipping for Prime items, access to Amazon Prime Video streaming, your pick of Prime Day deals, and other perks. That said, you can still participate in Prime Day by signing up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, which you can cancel once Prime Day is over.
Of course, you don’t need Amazon Prime to shop at Walmart, although the retailer does have its own Walmart+ subscription service, which costs $12.95 a month or $98 annually. Similar to Prime, Walmart+ offers free shipping and grocery delivery, and there’s also a free Walmart+ trial.
Who else is offering deals during Prime Day?
Keep an eye on Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best Prime Day discounts.
Best Walmart Prime Day deals 2022
Apple AirPods (3rd gen)
From: Walmart
Was: $179
Now: $149 [$30 off]
The latest version of Apple’s AirPods add spatial audio, better bass, and water resistance to the mix, and Walmart is offering a tidy $40 discount on the ever-popular earbuds.
Defender Guard HD Wi-Fi Security Camera
From: Walmart
Was: $99.99
Now: $29.99 [$70 off]
A whopping $70 off, the (typically $100) Defender Guard HD Wi-Fi Security Camera offers 2K resolution, customizable motion detection, infrared night vision, IP67-rated weather protection, and no need for a subscription.
Google Nest Mini
From: Walmart
Was: $49
Now: $29.98 [$19.02 off]
Google’s compact, affordable Nest Mini is a great way to kick-start your smart home, and it’s getting a steep discount during Prime Day season.
Google Nest Audio
From: Walmart
Was: $99
Now: $64.99 [$34.01 off]
The fabric-covered–and steeply discounted–Google Nest Audio has a sturdy, hefty design that houses a tweeter and a mid-woofer, which together manage to crank out impressively loud, detailed, and full-bodied sound.
Google Nest Hub Max
From: Walmart
Was: $229
Now: $177.98 [$51.02 off]
The 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max isn’t just a smart display; it’s also a Nest Cam, capable of monitoring the room its in and alerting you if it sees or hears trouble.
Google Nest Doorbell (battery)
From: Walmart
Was: $179.99
Now: $129.49 [$50.50 off]
Walmart has a great deal on the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, which offers a 145-degree field of view, on-device people detection, and night vision.
Google Nest Hub
From: Walmart
Was: $99.99
Now: $59.99 [$40 off]
Equipped with a 7-inch display and capable of tracking your sleep, the Google Nest Hub is perfect for your bedside table, and it’s currently $40 off.
LG 65-inch 4K NanoCell 80 Series Smart TV
From: Walmart
Was: $699
Now: $549 [$150 off]
This 65-inch NanoCell 80 Series TV from LG boasts an LCD panel with local dimming, the HDR10 and HLG flavors of HDR, built-in Google Assistant, and Filmmaker Mode.
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (QN55Q80)
From: Walmart
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $897.99 [$402 off]
This steeply discounted Samsung QLED TV arrives with HDR10+ and HLG support, along with SpaceFit acoustic calibration and the ability to sync its speakers with Samsung’s Q-Symphony soundbars.
Sony 55-inch 4K X80J Smart TV
From: Walmart
Was: $1,104.95
Now: $598.00 $506.95
This 55-inch Sony X80J LCD TV may be last year’s model, but it’s also nearly half-off, and it comes with features such as Dolby Vision HDR, Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Google Assistant and Google TV, and Sony’s X1 chip for 4K upscaling.
Vizio Elevate soundbar
From: Walmart
Was: $1006.05
Now: $698 [$308.05 off]
Vizio’s unique Elevate soundbar comes with swiveling drivers for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height effects, and you can snatch it up now for more than $300 off.