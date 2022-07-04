Best Prime Day Nest deals 2022: Thermostats, cameras, more

Who says there aren’t any Google Nest products on sale during Prime Day? Get ready for steep discounts for Google smart devices, including thermostats, security cameras, and more.

We’re not expecting to see many–or any–official Prime Day discounts for Google smart devices, but Amazon’s biggest competitors are already offering enticing deals on the Nest Learning Thermostat, the wired Nest Cam, the Google Nest Hub and Hub Max, and the battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is actually a two-day event, running from June 12 to 13. But the actual Prime Day dates don’t matter much for these Google deals, which are mostly offered by Amazon’s competition.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?

Well, yes and no.

If you do come across an official Prime Day discount for a Google smart device, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the deal. Not a Prime member yet? Don’t fret; a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial will do, and you can cancel it as soon as Prime Day is over.

But as we just mentioned, many of the Google deals listed below are offered by Amazon’s competitors, which means you don’t need to be a Prime member to start saving.

Who else is offering Prime Day deals beside Amazon?

While Prime Day is strictly an Amazon event, it’s morphed into an unofficial shopping holiday, with many other retailers offering their own discounts to coincide with Amazon’s big day (or days). For example, you’ll see deals below from the likes of Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart,