Best Prime Day Nest deals 2022: Thermostats, cameras, more

Who says there aren’t any Google Nest products on sale during Prime Day? Get ready for steep discounts for Google smart devices, including thermostats, security cameras, and more.
We’re not expecting to see many–or any–official Prime Day discounts for Google smart devices, but Amazon’s biggest competitors are already offering enticing deals on the Nest Learning Thermostat, the wired Nest Cam, the Google Nest Hub and Hub Max, and the battery-powered Nest Doorbell.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is actually a two-day event, running from June 12 to 13. But the actual Prime Day dates don’t matter much for these Google deals, which are mostly offered by Amazon’s competition.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?
Well, yes and no.
If you do come across an official Prime Day discount for a Google smart device, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the deal. Not a Prime member yet? Don’t fret; a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial will do, and you can cancel it as soon as Prime Day is over.
But as we just mentioned, many of the Google deals listed below are offered by Amazon’s competitors, which means you don’t need to be a Prime member to start saving.
Who else is offering Prime Day deals beside Amazon?
While Prime Day is strictly an Amazon event, it’s morphed into an unofficial shopping holiday, with many other retailers offering their own discounts to coincide with Amazon’s big day (or days). For example, you’ll see deals below from the likes of Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart,
Best Prime Day 2022 Nest deals
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen)
From: Walmart
Was: $249.00
Now: $199.00 [$50.00 off]
The flagship Nest Learning Thermostat does just that, learning your heating and cooling routines as it takes charge of your HVAC system.
Nest Thermostat
From: Newegg
Was: $129.99
Now: $107.99 [$22 off]
The affordable Nest Thermostat can’t work with remote sensors like the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat, but it’s still a great value, and it’s getting a modest Prime Day price cut.
Google Nest Mini
From: Walmart
Was: $49
Now: $29.98 [$19.02 off]
Google’s compact, affordable Nest Mini is a great way to kick-start your smart home, and it’s getting a steep discount during Prime Day season.
Google Nest Audio
From: Walmart
Was: $99
Now: $59.99 [$39.01 off]
The fabric-covered–and steeply discounted–Google Nest Audio has a sturdy, hefty design that houses a tweeter and a mid-woofer, which together manage to crank out impressively loud, detailed, and full-bodied sound.
Google Nest Hub
From: Best Buy
Was: $99.99
Now: $59.99 [$40 off]
Equipped with a 7-inch display and capable of tracking your sleep, the Google Nest Hub is perfect for your bedside table, and it’s currently $40 off.
Google Nest Hub Max
From: Home Depot
Was: $229
Now: $179 [$50 off]
The 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max isn’t just a smart display; it’s also a Nest Cam, capable of monitoring the room its in and alerting you if it sees or hears trouble.
Nest Cam with Floodlight
From: Walmart
Was: $279.99
Now: $264 [$15.99 off]
The Nest Cam with Floodlight isn’t seeing a huge discount for Prime Day, but every little bit counts, particularly given its lofty retail price.
Google Nest Cam (Wired)
From: Amazon
Was: $99.99
Now: $79.99 [$20 off]
As with the much pricier Nest Cam with Floodlight, the wired version of the Nest Cam offers on-device people, pet, and vehicle detection, no subscription required.
Google Nest Doorbell (battery)
From: Walmart
Was: 179.99
Now: $129.49 [$50.50 off]
Walmart has a great deal on the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, which offers a 145-degree field of view, on-device people detection, and night vision.