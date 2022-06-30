Best Prime Day Soundbar deals 2022: Bose, Samsung, Sonos, and more

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 event is almost here, and with it will come a bevy of soundbar deals, including discounts on soundbars from the likes of Bose, LG, Polk Audio, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and more.

We might not see the the very best deals until Prime Day actually hits, but we’ve already spotted some enticing bargains from the biggest brands, and we’re hoping to see discounts from Sonos, Vizio, and others, too.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year’s Prime Day will run for two days, from July 12 to 13. The steepest discounts generally don’t arrive until Prime Day proper, but there will be plenty of early deals, including deals on soundbars.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day Deals?

Yes, but there’s a workaround.

Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, and that includes free shipping for Prime items, access to Amazon Prime Video streaming, your pick of Prime Day deals, and other perks.

The good news is that you can still participate in Prime Day by signing up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial. When Prime Day is over, just cancel the free trial, and you’re good to go.

Is Amazon the only retailer offering Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just for Amazon anymore. As the event grows in popularity, more and more competing retailers are offering their own deals during the big sale. Keep an eye on Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best Prime Day discounts.