Best soundbar deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and as usual, we’re seeing plenty of soundbar deals, including models from Bose, LG, JBL, Polk Audio, Samsung, Vizio, Yamaha, and more.
This year’s Prime Day deals run the gamut from budget-minded all-in-one soundbars to units decked out with subwoofers and satellite speakers, not to mention Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and other bells and whistles.
If we’ve learned anything from previous Prime Days, it’s that soundbar deals don’t last for long, so don’t wait if you see the perfect model for your living room.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Bose soundbar deals
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 on Amazon (29% off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $299 on Amazon (33% off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $699 on Amazon (22% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Denon soundbar deals
- Denon DHT-S316, $149 on Amazon (40% off)
- Denon DHT-S516H, $249 on Amazon (45% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 JBL soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 300, $349.95 on Amazon (13% off)
- JBL Bar 500, $499.95 on Amazon (17% off)
- JBL Bar 700, $799.95 on Amazon (11% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 LG soundbar deals
- LG S40Q, $126.99 on Amazon (36% off)
- LG S65Q, $154.99 on Amazon (61% off)
- LG Eclair SE6S, $296.99 on Amazon (34% off)
- LG S75Q, $296.99 on Amazon (51% off)
- LG S80QY, $443.99 on Amazon (51% off)
- LG S90QY, $596.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- LG S95QR, $996.99 on Amazon (45% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Mackie soundbar deals
- Mackie CR StealthBar, $49.99 on Amazon (41% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Nakamichi soundbar deals
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro, $717.99 on Amazon (20% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Polk Audio soundbar deals
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 (2020 Model), $179.99 on Amazon (64% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Roku soundbar deals
- Roku Streambar, $89.99 on Amazon (31% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Samsung soundbar deals
- Samsung HW-Q60B, $187.99 on Amazon (62% off)
- Samsung HW-C450, $137.99 on Amazon (30% off)
- Samsung HW-Q600B, $208 on Amazon (65% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Yamaha soundbar deals
- Yamaha Audio SR-B20A, $149.95 on Amazon (25% off)
- Yamaha Audio SR-C30A, $169.95 on Amazon (37% off)
- Yamaha Audio YAS-109, $143.96 on Amazon (35% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Vizio soundbar deals
- Vizio V20-J8, $79.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Vizio SB2021n-J6, $99.99 on Amazon (33% off)
- Vizio P-Series Elevate, $590 on Amazon (40% off)
Amazon Prime Day 2023 soundbar deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s signature two-day shopping event, packed with thousands of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
You’ll see discounts on an avalanche of products throughout Amazon’s massive catalog of items, from candles and dish towels to kitchenware and sports equipment.
And yes, there will be plenty of deals on smart home devices and home entertainment components, including soundbars.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern, and it runs through July 12.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals?
The most important thing to keep in mind about the Prime Day is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, following a price hike back in February.
That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Day 2023?
Nope! Plenty of competing retailers serve up their own deals during the annual Amazon Prime Day event.
Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.