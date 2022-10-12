Best October Prime Day soundbar deals: Bose, LG, Sony, Vizio

Just when you thought Prime Day was over for 2022, Amazon is back with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a. Prime Day 2 or October Prime Day.
This second round of Prime Day runs through Oct. 12, and just as with the first Prime Day of the year, we’ll see plenty of soundbar deals, including models from Bose, Denon, JBL, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, Yamaha and more.
But act fast, because October Prime Day wraps up tonight at midnight Pacific time.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Bose soundbar deals
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300, $449 (10% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Denon soundbar deals
- Denon DHT-S216, $182.14 (26% off)
- Denon Home Sound Bar 550, $499 (23% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Klipsch soundbar deals
- Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer, $204 on Amazon (38% off)
- Klipsch Cinema 600 3.1-channel soundbar, $411 on Amazon (25% off)
- Klipsch Cinema 800 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $699 (28% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale JBL soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 2.0, $129.95 (35% off)
- JBL Bar 2.1, $249.95 (29% off)
- JBL Bar 5.1, $499.95 (38% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale LG soundbar deals
- LG S80QR 5.1.3-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, $596.99 on Amazon (43% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Polk Audio soundbar deals
- Polk Audio Signa S4, $329 (18% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX, $429 (14% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR, $379 (37% off)
- Polk Audio Signa S2, $142.49 (43% off)
- Polk Audio Signa S3, $189.99 (36% off)
- Polk React, $166.24 (38% off)
- Polk React Subwoofer, $123.49 (38% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Samsung soundbar deals
- Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $177.99 (28% off)
- Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $247.99 (38% off)
- Samsung HW-Q800B/ZA 5.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, $697.99 (30% off)
- Samsung HW-S60B 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTX Virtual:X, $247.99 (29% off)
- Samsung HW-S61B 5.0-channel all-in-one soundbar with Dolby Atmos, $247.99 (24% off)
- Samsung HW-Q700B 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, $477.99 (32% off)
- Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, $897.99 (31% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Sony soundbar deals
- Sony HT-A3000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, $598 (15% off)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, $798 (20% off)
- Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, $1198 (14% off)
- Sony SA-RS3S Wireless Rear Speakers for HT-A7000/A5000/A3000, $298 (15% off)
- Sony SA-SW5 300W Wireless Subwoofer for HT-A9/A7000/A5000/A3000, $598 (15% off)
- Sony HT-G700 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, $398 (34% off)
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Vizio soundbar deals
- Vizio M-Series All-in-One 2.1 soundbar, $149.88 (25% off)
- Vizio M-Series M512a-H6 5.1.2-channel soundbar, $399.99 (20% off)
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale soundbar deals: What you need to know
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?
Think of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale as the sequel to Amazon’s annual Prime Day savings event, which ran for two days back in July this year.
This is the first time that Amazon has held the Prime Early Access Sale, which Amazon bills as “a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals.”
When does the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale start?
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale began at 12 a.m. Pacific time on October 11, 2022 and concludes on October 12.
Of course, there are sure to be plenty of early soundbar deals leading up to the event, and we’ll be listing them above as we find them.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Early Access Sale deals?
The most important thing to keep in mind about the Prime Early Access Sale is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, following a price hike back in February.
That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel as soon as the Prime Early Access Sale is over.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Early Access Sale?
Plenty of competing retailers serve up their own deals during the annual Amazon Prime Day event, and they’re doing it again during the new Prime Early Access Sale.
Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.