Best early soundbar deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and as usual, we’ll see plenty of soundbar deals, including models from Bose, Denon, JBL, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, Yamaha and more.
We’re still a few days from the official start time of Prime Day 2023, but we’ve already spotted some plum soundbar deals from the likes of Denon, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, and Samsung, and we’re expecting even more in the days ahead. Make sure to check back soon.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Denon soundbar deals
- Denon DHT-S517, $254.15 (43% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 JBL soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 500, $499.95 (17% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 LG soundbar deals
- LG S65Q, $165.54 on Amazon (59% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Nakamichi soundbar deals
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro, $717.99 (20% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Polk Audio soundbar deals
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 (2020 Model), $179.99 (64% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Samsung soundbar deals
- Samsung HW-Q60B, $193 (61% off)
- Samsung HW-C450, $137.99 (30% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Yamaha soundbar deals
- Yamaha Audio SR-B20A, $149.95 (25% off)
- Yamaha Audio SR-C30A, $175.96 (37% off)
- Yamaha Audio YAS-109, $143.96 (35% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Vizio soundbar deals
- Vizio V20-J8, $79.99 (33% off)
- Vizio SB2021n-J6, $99.99 (33% off)
Amazon Prime Day 2023 soundbar deals: What you need to know
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s signature two-day shopping event, packed with thousands of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
You’ll see discounts on an avalanche of products throughout Amazon’s massive catalog of items, from candles and dish towels to kitchenware and sports equipment.
And yes, there will be plenty of deals on smart home devices and home entertainment components, including soundbars.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2023 start?
This year, Amazon Prime Day starts on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern, and it runs through July 12.
Of course, there are sure to be plenty of early soundbar deals leading up to the event, and we’ll be listing them above as we find them.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals?
The most important thing to keep in mind about the Prime Day is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, following a price hike back in February.
That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, then cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering deals during the Prime Day 2023?
Nope! Plenty of competing retailers serve up their own deals during the annual Amazon Prime Day event.
Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best discounts on Amazon.