Best Prime Day Deals on Echo and Echo Dot 2022

Amazon’s big Prime Day celebration is almost here, and some of the steepest discounts during the two-day event will be for Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers and displays.

There’s usually no better time to scoop up the ever-popular Echo Dot than on Prime Day, and we’re also expecting big savings on the larger Echo and Echo Studio speakers, the family-friendly Echo Dot Kids, and Echo Show displays. We might even see price drops for Amazon’s Alexa-enabled wireless earbuds and smart glasses, the Echo Buds and Echo Frames respectively.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day actually runs for two days, from July 12 to 13. While the biggest savings won’t arrive until Prime Day actually kicks off, there will be plenty of early Prime Day discounts, and we’ve listed the best ones below.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?

The most important thing to keep in mind about Prime Day is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, following a price hike back in February.

That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, which you can cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.

Is Amazon the only retailer offering Prime Day deals?

As Prime Day grows in popularity, more and more competing retailers are offering their own deals during the Amazon event. Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best Prime Day discounts.