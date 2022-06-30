Best Prime Day Deals on Echo and Echo Dot 2022

Amazon’s big Prime Day celebration is almost here, and some of the steepest discounts during the two-day event will be for Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers and displays.
There’s usually no better time to scoop up the ever-popular Echo Dot than on Prime Day, and we’re also expecting big savings on the larger Echo and Echo Studio speakers, the family-friendly Echo Dot Kids, and Echo Show displays. We might even see price drops for Amazon’s Alexa-enabled wireless earbuds and smart glasses, the Echo Buds and Echo Frames respectively.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day actually runs for two days, from July 12 to 13. While the biggest savings won’t arrive until Prime Day actually kicks off, there will be plenty of early Prime Day discounts, and we’ve listed the best ones below.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day deals?
The most important thing to keep in mind about Prime Day is that you must be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, following a price hike back in February.
That said, there is a workaround if you don’t want to cough up the Prime membership fee: Just sign up for a free one-month Amazon Prime trial, which you can cancel as soon as Prime Day is over.
Is Amazon the only retailer offering Prime Day deals?
As Prime Day grows in popularity, more and more competing retailers are offering their own deals during the Amazon event. Make sure to check Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and other big online sellers, who will often price-match or even undercut the best Prime Day discounts.
Best early Prime Day Echo and Echo Dot 2022 deals
Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)
From: Amazon
Was: $49.99
Now: $39.99 [$10 off]
The latest version of the Echo Dot ditches the old hockey-puck design for a more elegant spherical look, and the speaker’s sound quality has also improved improved–even if it lacks the audio chops of the pricier Echo Studio.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen)
From: Amazon
Was: $39.99
Now: $29.99 [$10 off]
The third-generation Echo Dot doesn’t sound as good as the spherical 4th-gen smart speaker, but it does pretty much everything the new one does–and for less cash.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th gen)
From: Amazon
Was: $59.99
Now: $44.99 [$15 off]
This kid-friendly version of the Echo Dot offers a series of parental controls, nifty designs (your choice of Tiger or Panda), a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a two-year warranty (versus one year for the standard Dot).
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen)
From: Home Depot
Was: $84.99
Now: $49.99 [$35 off]
Amazon might dangle enticing discounts for its smallest Alexa smart display on Prime Day, but Home Depot has the best Echo Show 5 deal right now.
Amazon Echo (4th gen)
From: Newegg
Was: $99.99
Now: $64.99 [$35 off]
The latest version of the full-size Amazon Echo comes with stereo speakers and can act as a full-on smart-home hub thanks to its built-in Zigbee radio.