Tronsmart Trip Bluetooth speaker review: Where’s the bass?

Tronsmart generally delivers nice-sounding Bluetooth speakers at very affordable prices. The $29 Tronsmart Trip reviewed here certainly meets the latter criteria, but it falls short on the former.

It’s a nice-looking speaker–if you don’t mind the oversized logo–and it will survive a day around the pool. And a pair of them can operate as a wireless stereo pair, thank to support for Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Stereo (TWS) technology. But the lack of true thump will disappoint even the least discerning listener.

Tronsmart Trip design and feature set

The Tronsmart Trip is basically a rectangle that bows out slightly on the top and bottom to the tune of roughly an eighth of an inch. The curve is just barely perceptible, but it gives the unit a unique touch of character. Measuring 6.7 x 3.2 x 1.9 inches (WxHxD), it’s a speaker that will sit comfortably in your backpack. And since it weighs less than 12 ounces, it will be an insignificant burden to take with you. An IP X7 rating indicates it can withstand immersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes, but the manufacturer makes no claims of protection from particulate matter. So, it might make a better pool companion than a beach buddy. (The following link will tell you everything you need to know about IP codes.)

Controls on top of the Tronsmart Trip Bluetooth speaker. are provided for on/off, Bluetooth pairing, volume up/down, and play/pause.

Raised buttons on the upper edge of the Trip control power, Bluetooth/TWS pairing, reduce volume, play/pause, and increase volume. The speaker sits on two rubberized, non-slip feet on its bottom surface.

A captive plug on the upper right-hand side hides a status light, USB-C charging port, a 3.5mm auxiliary input. You’ll find a captive and unusually thick and sturdy lanyard on the left-hand side. The entire deal is covered in colored twill fabric with raised lettering in a complementary hue for the Tronsmart logo and buttons.

Tronsmart must be proud of its color themes, because the company sent one Trip in each of the four available colors: Reddish/pink, dark blue/light blue, gray/aqua, and charcoal black/gray. I like all of them, kudos to the color picker.

You’ll find a USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable and a 3.5- to 3.5mm auxiliary cable in the box, but you’ll need to provide your own AC adapter (I’m sure you have plenty).

The USB-C charging port and 3.5mm auxiliary audio input on the Tronsmart Trip Bluetooth speaker.

The Tronsmart Trip will leave bassheads wanting

I’ve left no mystery as to the Trip’s major weakness. The manufacturer claims “penetrating bass” from its SoundPulse technology, but it’s bass only by the loosest of definitions. Holding the Trip against my torso, I felt only the barest hint of the vibration you’d get with truly bass-y speaker; i.e., there was little sonic penetration.

There is just enough signal at 100Hz so that you know there’s a kick drum and bass playing, but it’s more hint than definitive statement. What most people consider bass and thump live below 100Hz and that’s just not the Trip’s forte. It did occur to me that perhaps the my test unit was atypical; but as I said, Tronsmart sent all four colors, and they all shared the same sonic characteristics.

The Tronsmart Trip comes with an extra-thick lanyard Jon L. Jacobi

I will say that two Trips paired in TWS mode sound much better. Then again, so do most speakers. There’s little to no left/right separation in a single unit, and the stereo effect that hit its stride in the 1960s is one that just about everybody agrees enhances the listening experience.

Also on the up side: The speaker products clear high-end frequencies and clearly defined midrange, and its 10-watt amp delivers quite a bit of volume. Listening to the Trip is hardly an unpleasant experience, it’s just a somewhat disappointing one.

The Tronsmart Trip is inexpensive and handsome, but that’s not enough

I take no pleasure in knocking an affordable, weather-resistant, good-looking product that ticks most of the Bluetooth speaker boxes. But the lack of real bass is noticeable and annoying, especially given the company’s claims for the product. Despite its otherwise good track record, Tronsmart missed the sonic mark on this one.