The Sonos Sub Mini: What we know so far

There’s a new, smaller subwoofer from Sonos on the way, and while Sonos hasn’t officially announced it, there’s plenty we already know about the speaker. Here’s what we know–and don’t know–about the upcoming Sonos Sub Mini.

Has the Sonos Sub Mini been unveiled?

Not officially, although Sonos accidentally revealed the Sub Mini’s existence in November 2021, when a mention of the speaker slipped onto a Sonos support page. Roughly six months later, a regulatory filing for a speaker that appears to be the Sub Mini hit the FCC, while The Verge published a 3D rendering of the rumored speaker. For its part, Sonos hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Sub Mini, but it hasn’t denied it either, saying only that “we do not have any additional details to share.”

What does the Sonos Sub Mini do?

Like the its larger sibling, the Sonos Sub, and pretty much any subwoofer, the (still rumored) Sonos Sub Mini is designed to bolster the low-frequency response of one or more other speakers. For example, while the Sonos Arc soundbar has its own built-in woofers, the Arc’s bass sounds a heck of a lot deeper once it’s paired with a Sonos Sub. The Sonos Sub Mini will also be able to connect wirelessly to other Sonos speakers, just like the Sonos Sub does.

What does the Sonos Sub Mini look like?

A diagram at the FCC confirms The Verge’s 3D rendering of the Sonos Sub Mini, which shows a cylindrical shape along with power and ethernet ports at the bottom. The Sub Mini might also have a “pill-shaped vertical cutout” on the side, according to The Verge. And as one might expect, the Sonos Sub Mini is said to be considerably smaller than the bulky Sonos Sub. That said, the design diagram very much hints that the Sub Mini will have dual force-cancelling drivers, just like the full-size Sonos Sub.

This is the design of Sonos’ upcoming Sub Mini https://t.co/aNyw4DMzc5 pic.twitter.com/uVO7rEaz9V — The Verge (@verge) May 16, 2022

Which speakers will the Sonos Sub Mini work with?

The larger Sonos Sub can be paired with “any amplified, non-portable Sonos product,” and we’d expect the same to be true of the Sonos Sub Mini. That means you could use the Sonos Sub Mini with anything from Sonos One (or a stereo pair of Sonos Ones) to a Sonos soundbar, including the just-released Sonos Ray, Sonos Beam, or Sonos Arc. Since it’s a smaller subwoofer, the Sonos Sub would probably pair nicely with the smaller, entry-level Sonos Ray and perhaps the slightly larger Sonos Beam.

Sonos Ray Read our review MSRP: $279 Best Prices Today:

What’s the difference between the Sonos Sub Mini and the Sonos Sub?

Well, it goes without saying (but we’ll say it anyway) that the Sonos Sub Mini will be smaller and lighter than the 15.3 x 15.8 x 6.2-inch (HxWxD), 36.3-pound Sonos Sub. And assuming it obeys the laws of physics, the Sonos Sub Mini will almost certainly lack the low-frequency response of the larger Sonos Sub. That said, Sonos certainly knows how to wring big bass out of small packages, so we’re optimistic that the Sub Mini will deliver solid boom for its size.

Sonos

Will the Sonos Sub Mini have built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Sonos Voice Control?

Most Sonos speakers (save for the ones without microphones) support your choice of Alexa, Google Assistant, and Sonos’s own voice assistant. Being that it lacks a mic and is, after all, a subwoofer, the Sonos Sub Mini won’t support a built-in voice assistant, and the same is true of the larger Sonos Sub.

When will the Sonos Sub Mini arrive?

Good question. Given that the Sonos Sub Mini (or what appears to be the Sub Mini) appeared at the FCC in June, it’s fair to say that the speaker could arrive within the next few months. Sonos likes to announce new products in spring and early fall, so our money is on the latter time frame–think September–but other observers believe the Sub Mini might break cover earlier this summer.

How much will the Sonos Sub Mini cost?

Another good question–and again, we don’t know for sure yet, but we can guess. As it’s a smaller version of the Sonos Sub, which now costs $749 (it got hit with a $50 price increase in September 2021), the Sonos Sub Mini will (we would hope) cost somewhat less. A $299 price tag sounds appealing, but Sonos being Sonos, something in the $500 range isn’t out of the question.