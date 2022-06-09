KEF LSX II wireless music system promises a host of upgrades in its second generation

High-end British audio company KEF tells us it has substantially improved the LSX wireless music system we named an Editors’ Choice in June, 2019. The second-generation KEF LSX II is set to ship June 23, 2022 with a retail price of $1,400.

The system uses the company’s W2 wireless platform first introduced in the larger and more expensive LS50 Wireless II speakers and LS60 Wireless floorstanding speakers. The LS50 Wireless II also earned our Editors’ Choice award, in November, 2021.

KEF touts the LSX II’s versatility, thanks to the company’s KEF Connect app that lets you stream Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, internet radio stations, and podcasts. You can use Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast seamlessly to stream audio from compatible devices, and there’s also Bluetooth if you need it.

The KEF LSX II in its cobalt blue finish. Note that while the speakers system connects wirelessly to its source, the right and left speaker are connected with an ethernet cable. KEF

If you prefer to use native apps, the LSX II allows streaming direct from Spotify Connect, Tidal, and Qobuz. The system is also Roon Ready. Airplay 2, Chromecast, or Roon will allow you to stream to multiple speakers. The connectivity doesn’t stop there. You also have the ability to play music from a NAS drive or music server. If you’re into high-res audio, KEF offers file support up to 24bit/384kHz (PCM), DSD, and full MQA rendering.

The LSX II takes the two-stereo approach designed to create a three-dimensional soundstage and features a combined 200 watts of amplifier power. KEF touts its 11th generation Uni-Q driver array that’s specifically designed for this loudspeaker. The company has placed the tweeter at the precise acoustic center of the woofer, which KEF says will eliminate the traditional “sweet spot” listening position to deliver accurate sound to every listener in a room.

There’s also a full array of wired connections, including HDMI ARC for TV connections and a USB-C port if you want to use the speakers as a desktop system with your computer. There are also optical and AUX connections if you want to connect a turntable, CD player, or game console. Should you find the system’s low-end lacking, you have the option connect a KEF subwoofer via a dedicated output.

The KEF LSX II wireless music system is available in your choice of Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue, Lava Red, and Mineral White. The model on the far left is a Soundwave by Terence Conran Edition. KEF

The cabinets were designed in collaboration with Hong Kong-based industrial designer Michael Young and are available in a choice of five finishes: The Mineral White and Lava Red models are finished with satin and gloss spray, while the Carbon Black and Cobalt Blue speakers are clad in a specially designed fabric from Danish contemporary textile designer Kvadrat. The Soundwave by Terence Conran Edition, pictured up top, features a “soundwave” pattern woven into the same unique fabric in one of the legendary British designer’s final projects before his death in 2020.

Each speaker measures 9.5 × 6.1 × 7.1 inches (HxWxD). and the pair weighs 7.8 pounds. The LSX II speakers can sit flat on a tabletop or be used with KEF’s LSX P1 desk pads ($179.99), S1 floor stands ($349.99), or B1 wall brackets ($229.99).

The original LSX speaker system received positive reviews across the industry and the LSX II speakers promise offer better connectivity and some attractive new design options.

We’ll publish an in-depth review of the new speaker system as soon as we can our hands on one.