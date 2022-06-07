Wyze Scale X adds baby, pet, and luggage modes, boosts battery life

Wyze just unveiled a new top-of-the-line scale that takes some key features from its compact Scale S, including baby, pet, and luggage modes, while also ramping up battery life.

Set to ship today for $33.99 plus shipping (or $29.99 plus shipping for paid Cam Plus members), the Wyze Scale X is a “smooth” update of the original, two-year-old Wyze Scale.

Available in both black and white versions, the Scale X has a slightly updated design and is a hair smaller (11.8 x 11.8 x 1 inches, WxDxH) than the foot-square Wyze Scale, while keeping the latter’s ITO (indium tin oxide)-coated surface. In contrast, the smaller Wyze Scale S (11 x 11 x 1 inches) uses four metal electrodes rather than ISO-covered glass to measure your vitals.

As with the first two Wyze scales, the new Wyze Scale X can measure such vital statistics as your weight, body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI (body mass index), muscle mass, visceral fat, bone mass, metabolic age, and body water percentage.

One key difference between the Wyze Scale X and the original Wyze Scale is the addition of baby, pet, luggage, and pregnancy modes. The first three modes let you stand on the scale with a tyke, a small animal, or a packed suitcase, with the scale calculating the weight by subtracting your poundage. In pregnancy mode, the scale disables its electric currents to prevent any possible damage to an unborn child. While the Wyze Scale S also has baby, pet, luggage, and pregnancy modes, the first Wyze Scale didn’t.

The Wyze Scale X is getting another Wyze Scale S feature: heart rate measurements via the Wyze app, allowing you to measure your pulse with help from your phone’s camera lens. However, Wyze confirmed to TechHive that as with the Scale S, the Wyze Scale X can’t detect your heart rate through the scale itself, as the original Wyze Scale can.

Wyze is promising better battery life on the Wyze Scale X than either the Wyze Scale S or the first Wyze Scale. According to Wyze, users can expect up to 22 months of battery life from the Scale X’s four 1.5V AAA batteries. The Wyze Scale S and Wyze Scale offer roughly 18 months of battery life from three AAA batteries and four AA batteries, respectively.

The new Wyze Scale X is a Bluetooth-only scale, same as its predecessors, and it supports profiles for up to eight different users. You can share your vitals with friends and sync your measurements with the Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps.

The original Wyze Scale will remain on sale “for the time being,” a Wyze rep said.

We’ll have a full review of the Wyze Scale X once we test out a sample unit.

Updated shortly after publication to correct an error: The Wyze Scale X has a standard price tag of $33.99, not $29.99 (the latter price is only for Cam Plus members). The story was also updated to add more details about the Scale X’s heart rate detection, as well the availability of the original Wyze Scale. Our apologies for the error.