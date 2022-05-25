Which Roku should you buy? Here’s how to pick

If you’re trying to figure out which Roku player to buy, the answer can get complicated quickly.

Roku offers seven standalone streaming products, with prices ranging from $30 to $180. To add further confusion, some cheaper models have features that pricier options don’t, and a couple of its streaming players even double as TV soundbars.

With last week’s Roku Ultra revamp and some upcoming deals on Roku devices, now’s a good time to run through the options. I’ve reviewed all of these devices myself, so all of this is based on personal experience.

Of course, Roku isn’t the only option if you’re in the market for a streaming player—there’s also Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Android TV devices to consider—but if you already enjoy Roku’s straightforward interface and useful features, here’s how to pick between models:

The Roku decision flowchart

Don’t feel like reading through the differences between Roku models? I’ve put together a flowchart that will walk you through the Roku device buying process.

Jared Newman / Foundry

You may note that I’ve left the $30 Roku Express out of the flow chart. As always, I discourage folks from buying this model, whose remote lacks voice control, “point anywhere” RF connectivity, and TV volume and power buttons. Unless you’re using a separate universal remote already, spend the extra $10 on the Roku Express+ at minimum.

While you’re at it, beware of outdated Roku models that still linger on store shelves, such as the Roku Streaming Stick+ from 2017 (not to be confused with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+) and the Roku Ultra without the new Voice Remote Pro. Watch what you’re buying and avoid moldy gear unless you’re getting an incredible deal.

Roku Express 4K+ — For basic 4K streaming Pros Snappy performance, 4K resolution, and a capable remote

Nice touches like private listening and closed-caption replay

Adds Apple AirPlay to any TV for cheap Cons Wi-Fi performance could be better

No unified streaming guide to browse through MSRP: $39.99 Best Prices Today: The $40 Roku Express 4K+ is a solid pick if you don’t need Dolby Vision HDR, as it still supports 4K video, HDR10, and HDR10+. Unless you have a TV with Dolby Vision support for scene-based color adjustments, you won’t notice any difference in picture quality. Note, however, that the Roku Express 4K+ uses the outdated Wi-Fi 4 standard, which can result in weaker connectivity at long range, especially on the 5GHz band that’s typically less congested. It does support wired ethernet connectivity via a third-party adapter, and it has an infrared receiver for universal remotes, neither of which are available with the step-up Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Read our full Roku Express 4K+ review Roku Streaming Stick 4K — The all-around option Pros Fast, fluid performance with dependable Wi-Fi connectivity

Easy-to-operate interface with powerful voice control features

Full of nice touches that other cheap streamers lack, such as AirPlay and a Replay button Cons Discovering and tracking shows could be a lot easier

No Dolby Atmos support or IR control for external sound systems

Only supports wireless connections MSRP: $49.99 Best Prices Today: Compared to the Express 4K+, Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K adds Dolby Vision HDR support and uses the newer Wi-Fi 5 standard, which allows for longer-range connections on the less-crowded 5GHz band of newer routers. Roku also houses the Wi-Fi radios a separate module built into the power cord, which helps facilitate a stronger connection overall. The Streaming Stick 4K is also more portable than other models, as its HDMI connection is built into the streaming dongle itself, and its USB cable can plug directly into the USB port for power on many TVs. That means it’s better for travel, though might still want to bring a power cord and HDMI extender with you. (Roku will send you the latter for free upon request.) Those improvements, and the mere $10 upcharge over the Express 4K+, make the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ the best option for most buyers. Read our full Roku Streaming Stick 4K review Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ — For a fancier remote Pros Includes Roku's Voice Remote Pro

Remote has a rechargeable battery, headphone jack, and "remote finder" function Cons Costs $20 more than the otherwise identical Streaming Stick 4K MSRP: $69.99 Best Prices Today: The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ is exactly the same as the Streaming Stick 4K, except it bundles Roku’s Voice Remote Pro for $20 extra. This remote has a rechargeable battery, support for hands-free “Hey Roku” voice commands, two programmable buttons for launching your favorite apps, a headphone jack for private listening, and a “remote finder” function that you can trigger the Roku’s mobile app. Those are nice-to-have features, but keep in mind the Voice Remote Pro is also available as a $30 standalone purchase. If you get a deal on the Streaming Stick 4K, you can always upgrade remotes later without penalty. Roku Ultra (2022) — For all the frills Pros Includes Roku's Voice Remote Pro

USB port for playing media from local storage

The only current-gen Roku with an ethernet port in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Not significantly faster than less-expensive models

Roku's most expensive player MSRP: $99.99 Best Prices Today: The Cadillac of Roku models includes an ethernet port, a USB port for local media playback, and an infrared receiver for third-party universal remotes. It’s also Roku’s fastest streamer, though the difference in performance from other models isn’t drastic. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ will still be the best option for folks who want Roku’s fanciest remote control, but the Ultra still fills a few niche use cases and caters to those who just want Roku’s top-tier hardware. Roku Streambar — An entry-level soundbar with an integrated streamer Pros A pretty good soundbar integrated with a very good media streamer

Can be upgraded with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers

Can also stream content from a NAS box or USB drive Cons Not as good as a speaker as it is a streamer

A little weak on bass response

No Dolby Vision support MSRP: $129.99 Best Prices Today: The Roku Streambar is unique in that it’s a soundbar and streaming box in one. Plug it into your TV’s HDMI-ARC slot (or use both HDMI and optical audio ports), and it’ll deliver better sound alongside Roku’s streaming interface. Read our full Roku Streambar review Roku Streambar Pro — A big step up in audio performance Pros Solid audio performance for the price

Effective virtual surround mode

Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, and AirPlay 2 support Cons Hit-or-miss music performance

Only one HDMI port

Expansion upgrades (subwoofer and surrounds) are pricey MSRP: $179.99 Best Prices Today: The Streambar Pro delivers a wider soundstage, virtual surround sound, and comes with a better remote control that includes a headphone jack, programmable buttons, and a remote finder function. (It’s still a step down from the Voice Remote Pro, however, with no rechargeable battery or hands-free voice control.) Read our full Roku Streambar Pro review

Of course, you can always use any Roku device with any TV soundbar, but the Roku Streambar and Roku Streambar Pro are worth considering if you want simpler setup and helpful on-screen sound controls. Just note that neither of them support Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos.

Roku deals to watch for

Now that you’ve surveyed the Roku landscape, keep in mind that Roku devices frequently go on sale. Here are some upcoming sales that Roku has confirmed to TechHive:

May 15 through May 29: The Roku Streambar will be $30 off, at $100.

The Roku Streambar will be $30 off, at $100. May 29 through June 4: The Roku Express 4K will be $10 off, at $30, while the Roku Express will be $5 off, at $25.

The Roku Express 4K will be $10 off, at $30, while the Roku Express will be $5 off, at $25. June 5 through June 18: The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be $10 off, at $40, and the Roku Streambar Pro will be $30 off, at $150.

Look for these deals on Roku’s website and at most major retailers.

