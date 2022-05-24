At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros 16 well-being measurements, including heart rate

iOS and Android apps available

Connects to Wi-Fi

Comprehensive data graphing Cons Light on nutritional advice Our Verdict Whether you’re keeping an eye on your Body Mass Index, checking your fat level, or just looking to drop a few pounds, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro can provide plenty of help and motivation.

Price When Reviewed

$79.99

With the ability to create a 360-degree health appraisal, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro does more than simply display your weight–it can also motivate you to lose a few pounds while raising your muscle mass. If you’re looking to start your journey toward a healthier lifestyle, the P2 Pro can help point the way.

Capable of measuring and calculating 16 different well-being factors, the P2 Pro offers a comprehensive set of indicators, ranging from bone mass, Body Mass Index (BMI), body fat content, and heart rate to Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), muscle mass, and water content. The scale can measure your body fat mass, visceral fat, and protein percentage, assessing your skeletal muscle mass and subcutaneous fat percentage. Oh, and it can also measure your weight.

The scale comes together in two more measures that can help those striving for a healthier lifestyle. First, it can calculate your lean body mass, or what you’d weigh if you had the optimal amount of fat. The second measurement is the real eye-opener: the scale’s calculation of body age, meant as a comparison to your calendar age.

This array of measurements matches the abilities of the more expensive Oxiline Scale X Pro, but the P2 Pro scale goes a step further by estimating how many calories you should ingest to get to your weight goal. That said, the P2 Pro lacks any detailed nutritional advice on what and how much to eat to reach that target.

At $70, the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is a mid-range device that sits between basic health scales, like the $24 Wyze Scale, and high-end models, like the aforementioned $150 Oxiline Scale X Pro. But while the P2 Pro has a more affordable price tag than the Scale X Pro, health-tech manufacturer Oxiline offers a benefit that Eufy doesn’t: the ability to buy the Scale X Pro using payments from a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or a Health Savings Account (HSA).

The Smart Scale P2 Pro includes a 15-month warranty and technical support. Eufy’s technicians are on call only from 6:15 AM to 5PM Pacific Time; happily, they respond to emails.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro design

Meant for the bathroom, the P2 Pro smart scale has an IPX5 rating, meaning it can stand up to bathtub splashes as well as the steam from a shower. The scale’s packaging warns against standing on the unit with wet feet, however.

Standing an inch off the floor, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro’s 11 x 11-inch glass platform is comfortable even for those with large feet. The scale is about the same size as the company’s Smart Scale C1 or Oxiline’s Scale X Pro, but slightly smaller than the 13 x 13-inch Withings Body+ scale.

The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro’s 11 x 11-inch glass platform is comfortable even for those with large feet Brian Nadel/Foundry

The P2 Pro scale has soft rubber feet, but none of them are adjustable, so it’s better on a flat floor than an uneven one. There’s a hatch under the scale for changing its included four AAA batteries.

Underneath the P2 Pro’s black and blue glass platform is a sophisticated array of sensors, starting with a manganese-steel load cell for measuring weight. The glass surface is coated with conductive indium tin oxide, allowing it to grab heartbeat, body fat, and other data. Many of the parameters only work in bare feet, though.

It all comes together with the P2 Pro’s biometrical impedance analysis chip, which can deliver its body data and assessments in a matter of seconds. The scale tops out at nearly 400 pounds, has 0.2-pound weight-measurement accuracy, and is rated to be within 0.1 percent of most of its other measures. Taken together, the P2 Pro delivers more than enough data for tracking a diet and monitoring your vitals between medical physicals. The numbers can even be exported to give to your doctor.

As soon as you stand on the P2 Pro, its 2.9-inch monochrome LCD display fires up and shows your weight in large, easy-to-read numerals. If you wait a few seconds, it adds heart rate and fat content. The Eufy’s display, however, can’t touch the sophistication of the Oxiline Scale X Pro’s 5-inch OLED color display, which shows its well-being parameters plus your weight at the same time, or the Withings Body+ scale’s 2.9-inch screen, which can show a line graph of your weigh-in trend.

The P2 Pro’s 2.9-inch monochrome LCD display shows your weight in large, easy-to-read numerals. Eufy

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro setup

To get the most out of the eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, plan on spending about 10 minutes of prep. Sure, it can tell you your weight out of the box, but if you want to get more valuable insight into your health, it requires some setup.

After inserting the included four AAA batteries, I set the units to pounds; it also works with kilograms and stone for the international set. Next, I loaded the Eufy Life app on my Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phone. Note that the Eufy Life app is distinct from the manufacturer’s Security and Home apps; luckily, you can sign into all three apps using the same Eufy account.

With the preliminaries out of the way, I entered my gender, age, and height into the app, which is used to generate composite information, like Body Mass Index (BMI). The app can set up different profiles for a household of individuals. Eufy promises to treat all the data confidentially.

Making sure my phone’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi were turned on, I tapped “Add Device” to get the scale online, and it connected in less than a minute. As with many smart devices, the P2 Pro only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features and functionality

With everything online, I stood on the scale and in a few seconds, the Smart Scale P2 Pro’s screen showed my weight followed by my percentage of body fat and heart rate. This data was also shown on the app, alongside the image of what looked like a workout instructor. It’s easy to adjust the cartoon’s skin tone, and the model expands and contracts based on weight, providing visual motivation to stay slim.

The Eufy Life serves up a comprehensive set of health data, including your heart rate, BMI, muscle mass, and more. Brian Nadel/Foundry

The P2 Pro’s first data points showed up on a fever chart that displays daily gains or losses. The app monitors all 16 of the scale’s parameters, and I followed them over a three-week period. Tap on any piece of data and the app shows an explanation of its significance, as well as where you stand. There are tips–like eating more protein or drinking more water–but they are too general.

Tap the app’s right arrow to reveal more health data, including bone and muscle mass, percentage of water, and a body age index that sums up all the parameters. Unfortunately, the app treats most of the data individually and can miss an opportunity to find potential bodily problems, like the confluence of a high heartbeat and high fat percentage that might presage a physical condition. The app does connect with third party software, like Google Fit or the app for your Fitbit bracelet.

In addition to weighing yourself, the P2 Pro can weight a child or a pet (a dog or cat works better than a goldfish or gerbil), either by itself or in your arms with the scale’s intelligence subtracting your weight.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro: The bottom line

The best part about the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is that it can be aspirational. In fact, the Goals section let me set any parameter to where I’d like it to be. Over time, the app shows whether I was meeting my goals or flagging on them.

If the raw data from the smart scale aren’t enough encouragement, eufy’s Weighing Challenge might provide a little more. Here, your weigh-ins are recorded, and when you meet your goal, you’re entered in a contest with prizes such as Eufy gear. This might seem a bit hokey, but all in favor of any trick that can motivate people to get healthier, myself included.