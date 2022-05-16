New Ecobee thermostat with air quality monitor and onboard Siri leaks online

Smart home manufacturer Ecobee appears to be prepping a new and fancier version of its Smart Thermostat, complete with built-in Siri, an integrated air quality monitor, and a spiffy new design.

A product listing for the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium popped up on the Canadian Tire retail website (by way of Zatz Not Funny!) and on Lowe’s Canadian site, complete with specifications and images of the unannounced device. The Canadian Tire site appears to have blocked the product images, but they’re still visible on Lowe’s page.

The revamped thermostat, which looks to be the successor to the existing Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control, appears with a new metal bezel and (according to the leaked product description) a “large, vibrant display” with a “cinematic interface.”

A leaked image of what appears to be a new Ecobee thermostat reveals a new metal bezel. Lowe’s

As with the current Ecobee Smart Thermostat, the HomeKit-enabled Premium model supports your choice of built-in Alexa or Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, according to the leaked details. The existing Ecobee thermostat got Siri support last year, marking the first third-party device to host Siri. That said, the thermostat requires a home hub device, such as the Apple HomePod mini, for Siri to work.

Besides Siri, the leaked product page for the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium details a built-in air quality monitor that “provides tips” and gives you reminders when your HVAC’s air filters need to be changed. The integrated air quality monitor would be a first for an Ecobee smart thermostat.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium wasn’t the only Ecobee unit that was leaked. A step-down model, the unannounced Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced, was also listed on Lowe’s Canadian website. The Enhanced Thermostat that appears on the site has a more traditional plastic bezel and lacks the Premium’s support for a built-in voice assistant.

Neither the Canadian Tire nor the Lowe’s product listings revealed pricing or availability dates.

We’ve reached out to Ecobee for more details about the leaked thermostats.