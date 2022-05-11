YouTube TV unbundles with new standalone Spanish-language plan

YouTube TV’s more-than-you-want Base Plan, which increasingly resembles the dreaded “basic cable” in both expanding price and channels, has a new escape clause for Spanish-language viewers.

Google’s streaming-TV service has launched a standalone Spanish Plan with 28-plus Spanish-language networks for $34.99 a month that does not require a subscription to the $65-a-month Base Plan. It also launched a $14.99-a-month Spanish Plus add-on with 25-plus channels for Base Plan subscribers.

So, is this the beginning of the great unbundling? YTTV subscribers can only hope.

In any case, Spanish-language viewers now have three options to get their preferred channels:

Get the Base Plan (of course), an 85-plus-channel package that includes Telemundo; Keep the Base Plan and sign up for the Spanish Plus add-on ($14.99 a month), with 25-plus Spanish-language networks; Or sign up for the Spanish Plan, no Base Plan required.

Google promised a standalone Spanish-language package after adding Univision, Galavision, and UniMas to the Base Plan in September.

YouTube TV Read our review MSRP: $50/mo. when first reviewed. As of 1/19/22, price is $65/mo (3-mo. trial at $55/mo) Best Prices Today:

Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plus add-on:

Antena 3

Baby TV Español

Bandamax

beIN Sports Español

beIN XTRA en Español

Cine Latino

Cine Mexicano

CNNe

De Película

De Película Clásico

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

ESPN Deportes

Estrella TV

FOROtv

Fox Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

Pasiones

SonyCine

Tastemade en Español

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlvnovelas

TyC Sports

Universo

WAPA

Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plan: