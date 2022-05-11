YouTube TV unbundles with new standalone Spanish-language plan

YouTube TV’s more-than-you-want Base Plan, which increasingly resembles the dreaded “basic cable” in both expanding price and channels, has a new escape clause for Spanish-language viewers.
Google’s streaming-TV service has launched a standalone Spanish Plan with 28-plus Spanish-language networks for $34.99 a month that does not require a subscription to the $65-a-month Base Plan. It also launched a $14.99-a-month Spanish Plus add-on with 25-plus channels for Base Plan subscribers.
So, is this the beginning of the great unbundling? YTTV subscribers can only hope.
In any case, Spanish-language viewers now have three options to get their preferred channels:
- Get the Base Plan (of course), an 85-plus-channel package that includes Telemundo;
- Keep the Base Plan and sign up for the Spanish Plus add-on ($14.99 a month), with 25-plus Spanish-language networks;
- Or sign up for the Spanish Plan, no Base Plan required.
Google promised a standalone Spanish-language package after adding Univision, Galavision, and UniMas to the Base Plan in September.
YouTube TV
Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plus add-on:
- Antena 3
- Baby TV Español
- Bandamax
- beIN Sports Español
- beIN XTRA en Español
- Cine Latino
- Cine Mexicano
- CNNe
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Deportes
- Estrella TV
- FOROtv
- Fox Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- SonyCine
- Tastemade en Español
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlvnovelas
- TyC Sports
- Universo
- WAPA
Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plan:
- beIN ñ
- beIN Xtra en Español
- Antena 3
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- TyC Sports
- Discovery en Espanol
- Discovery Familia
- Baby TV Espanol
- ESPN Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- Estrella TV
- Fox Deportes
- Cine Latino
- Pasiones
- WAPA América
- Cine Mexicano
- Sony Cine
- Tastemade en Español
- CNN Espanol
- Bandamax
- De Pelicula
- De Pelicula Classico
- FOROtv
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- Tlnovelas
- Galavision
- Unimas
- Univision
