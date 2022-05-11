Home / Streaming
YouTube TV unbundles with new standalone Spanish-language plan

Viewers can get the 28 plus-channel Spanish Plan for $35 a month or a Spanish Plus add-on.
Kevin Hunt
By Kevin Hunt
TechHive
YouTube TV logo
YouTube

YouTube TV’s more-than-you-want Base Plan, which increasingly resembles the dreaded “basic cable” in both expanding price and channels, has a new escape clause for Spanish-language viewers.

Google’s streaming-TV service has launched a standalone Spanish Plan with 28-plus Spanish-language networks for $34.99 a month that does not require a subscription to the $65-a-month Base Plan. It also launched a $14.99-a-month Spanish Plus add-on with 25-plus channels for Base Plan subscribers.

So, is this the beginning of the great unbundling? YTTV subscribers can only hope.

In any case, Spanish-language viewers now have three options to get their preferred channels:

  1. Get the Base Plan (of course), an 85-plus-channel package that includes Telemundo;
  2. Keep the Base Plan and sign up for the Spanish Plus add-on ($14.99 a month), with 25-plus Spanish-language networks;
  3. Or sign up for the Spanish Plan, no Base Plan required.

Google promised a standalone Spanish-language package after adding Univision, Galavision, and UniMas to the Base Plan in September.

Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plus add-on:

  • Antena 3
  • Baby TV Español
  • Bandamax
  • beIN Sports Español
  • beIN XTRA en Español
  • Cine Latino
  • Cine Mexicano
  • CNNe
  • De Película
  • De Película Clásico
  • Discovery en Español
  • Discovery Familia
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Estrella TV
  • FOROtv
  • Fox Deportes
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • NTN 24
  • Nuestra Tele
  • Pasiones
  • SonyCine
  • Tastemade en Español
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Música
  • tlvnovelas
  • TyC Sports
  • Universo
  • WAPA

Here are the channels now available with the Spanish Plan:

  • beIN ñ
  • beIN Xtra en Español
  • Antena 3
  • NTN 24
  • Nuestra Tele
  • TyC Sports
  • Discovery en Espanol
  • Discovery Familia
  • Baby TV Espanol
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • Estrella TV
  • Fox Deportes
  • Cine Latino
  • Pasiones
  • WAPA América
  • Cine Mexicano
  • Sony Cine
  • Tastemade en Español
  • CNN Espanol
  • Bandamax
  • De Pelicula
  • De Pelicula Classico
  • FOROtv
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Música
  • Tlnovelas
  • Galavision
  • Unimas
  • Univision

