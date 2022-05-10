Here’s who qualifies for free high-speed internet service

Close to 40 percent of Americans will qualify for discounted high-speed internet service as announced Monday by President Joe Biden.

The plan, part of the Affordable Connectivity Program created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November, provides $30 monthly subsidies–$75 in tribal areas–for lower-income households. Families of four with about $55,000 in annual income, or those with someone eligible for Medicaid, will receive the internet credit.

About 20 internet providers have agreed to participate in the program, offering $30 monthly plans for 100Mbps broadband service to an estimated 48 million households. With the government subsidy, those plans are free when you sign up with a participating provider.

The need for reliable, high-speed internet in rural and low-income areas became acute during remote learning in the COVID-19 pandemic. Some providers already offered discount service to low-income families, although not high-speed internet. Comcast’s Internet Essentials provided monthly service, at 50Mbps, for $9.95 a month. Subscribers should now see both a speed increase and free service.

You’re eligible for the internet discount if you participate in any of these programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps.

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA).

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year).

Certain Tribal assistance programs.

You’re also eligible if you qualify for your local broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.

Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T are among the 20 internet service providers, covering about 80 percent of the American population, in the new program.

Administration officials, in a weekend briefing, said Latino Americans are 15 percent less likely to have high-speed internet that white Americans. Black families are 9 percent less likely. And about 35 percent of all people living on tribal lands do not have broadband service at all.