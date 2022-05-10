Focal introduces angled in-ceiling speakers for high-end home theaters

French speaker manufacturer Focal introduced a new set of angled, in-ceiling coaxial loudspeakers today at the ISE (Integrated System Europe) tradeshow in Barcelona. The Focal 300 ICA6 features a large, 6.5-inch mid-bass cone fabricated from natural flax fibers sandwiched between two layers of fiberglass, with a 1-inch aluminum/magnesium inverted dome tweeter in its center.

Focal’s 300 ICA6 in-ceiling speakers feature a 6.5-inch mid-bass driver and a 1-inch inverted-dome tweeter. Focal

The driver sits in its enclosure at a 35-degree angle, which Focal says will counter the “shower effect,” where sound waves arrive at listeners’ ears with a slight delay after being reflected off hard surfaces in the room. In-ceiling speakers such as the 300 ICA6 are far superior at delivering the height cues in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks compared to speakers and soundbars with upfiring drivers that bounce these cues off the ceiling.

The speakers feature sensitivity of 89.5db (2.83V/1m) and frequency response of 65Hz to 28kHz (+/- 3dB), with nominal impedance of 8 ohms (minimal impedance 4.8 ohms). Focal recommends driving the speakers with amplifiers ranging from 25- to 130 watts. The speakers can be installed in ceilings between 3/8- to 1-3/8 inches in thickness and come with both square and round grilles that can be painted to blend in.

Aimed primarily at custom installers, the Focal 300 ICA6 will also be available to DIYers in September at a price of $499 each.