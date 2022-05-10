Home / Home Entertainment
Focal introduces angled in-ceiling speakers for high-end home theaters

The Focal 300 ICA6 loudspeakers promise to deliver an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X movie soundtracks.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
Focal 300 ICA6 in-ceiling speakers, installed
Focal

French speaker manufacturer Focal introduced a new set of angled, in-ceiling coaxial loudspeakers today at the ISE (Integrated System Europe) tradeshow in Barcelona. The Focal 300 ICA6 features a large, 6.5-inch mid-bass cone fabricated from natural flax fibers sandwiched between two layers of fiberglass, with a 1-inch aluminum/magnesium inverted dome tweeter in its center.

Focal 300 ICA6 without grille

Focal’s 300 ICA6 in-ceiling speakers feature a 6.5-inch mid-bass driver and a 1-inch inverted-dome tweeter.

Focal

The driver sits in its enclosure at a 35-degree angle, which Focal says will counter the “shower effect,” where sound waves arrive at listeners’ ears with a slight delay after being reflected off hard surfaces in the room. In-ceiling speakers such as the 300 ICA6 are far superior at delivering the height cues in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks compared to speakers and soundbars with upfiring drivers that bounce these cues off the ceiling.

The speakers feature sensitivity of 89.5db (2.83V/1m) and frequency response of 65Hz to 28kHz (+/- 3dB), with nominal impedance of 8 ohms (minimal impedance 4.8 ohms). Focal recommends driving the speakers with amplifiers ranging from 25- to 130 watts. The speakers can be installed in ceilings between 3/8- to 1-3/8 inches in thickness and come with both square and round grilles that can be painted to blend in.

Aimed primarily at custom installers, the Focal 300 ICA6 will also be available to DIYers in September at a price of $499 each.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

