Google’s 2021 Nest Cameras, Doorbell now work with Amazon Alexa devices

Taking advantage of Amazon’s most recent API update, Google has updated its Google Nest Alexa skill so that newer Google Nest devices can stream live video to Amazon Echo smart displays and to Amazon Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.

Google’s new-last-year Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery) will also trigger Alexa to announce when “any of these Nest Cams or Nest Doorbells detect a person at your front door.” With the update, all Nest cameras can now stream to Echo Show devices. All you’ll need to say is “Alexa, show [your camera or doorbell name]” to view the livestream on your Amazon device. The live feed automatically shuts down after five minutes.

Nest Doorbell camera owners will also get button-press notifications, and they can have two-way communication with visitors through their Alexa-enabled devices.

How to get started: Once your Nest devices are set up in the Google Home app, enable the Google Nest skill in the Amazon Alexa app.