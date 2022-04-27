Home Depot adds six new lighting products to its Hubspace smart home platform

It’s beginning to seem as if everyone except Lululemon has a smart home platform. Home Depot, which introduced Hubspace late last year, is now adding six products to its burgeoning smart-home lineup.

A dimmer with an integrated motion sensor is among three of the new Hubspace-compatible products costing less than $20 each. Each of them works with the free Hubspace app and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant. (They’re also Bluetooth-enabled.) No hub required.

Here’s a look:

Hampton Bay Low Voltage Black LED Spotlight ($149 for a three-pack): Color-adjustable LED lighting for use with a 12-volt transformer low-voltage system (sold separately) or an existing low-voltage system. These 60-watt equivalents consume only 10 watts. You can dim, change color, and adjust white color temperature from 3,000 Kelvin (white amber) to a 6,000K (extreme daylight) using the Hubspace app.

Hampton Bay Outdoor/Indoor 24-foot Edison Bulb String Light ($64.97): Includes 12 shatter-resistant LED bulbs, with endless (as in millions) color combinations or classic warm or cool white. Total string length: 27 feet, and you can connect up to five strings. Home Depot pledges weather-resistant, commercial-grade construction.

Hampton Bay Lakeshore Flush-Mount Ceiling Light ($59.97): A 13-inch LED finished in brushed nickel with a plastic dome cover. Choose your colors or tunable white from 2,,700K to 6,500K. It’s a dimmable product, producing a very bright 1,400 lumens at full brightness.

Home Depot’s Hampton Bay Outdoor/Indoor 24-foot Edison Bulb String Light can be controlled over Wi-Fi using the company’s Hubspace app, which ironically does not depend on a hub. Home Depot

Commercial Electric Dimmer with Motion Sensor ($19.97): Features include auto-off, fade on-off duration and a daytime sensor that determines room darkness and light sensitivity for the motion sensor. Note: Neutral wire required.

Commercial Electric Duplex Outlet ($19.97): Think of it as a smart plug built into your wall. Schedule automatic on-off times or use voice commands.

Commercial Electric Outdoor Screw-Based Lighting Socket ($9.97): Turn any outdoor (or indoor) socket into a smart socket with this add-on compatible with most E26 and E27 bulbs, including LED and compact fluorescent. In damp applications, the socket’s IP44 rating offers protection from solid particles over 1 millimeter and low-velocity water spray.

We’re working on a review of the Home Depot Hubspace ecosystem. In the meantime, you can learn more about it on Home Depot’s website at the preceding link.