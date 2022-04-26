Wyze says its new Garage Door Controller knows all, sees all

What, and how much, would it take to turn a Wyze Cam v3 into an all-purpose, vision-sensing smart garage-door opener?

The $18.99 Wyze Garage Door Controller, the company announced this morning. By adding the new controller to a Wyze Cam v3, or purchasing a $39.99 bundle that includes both the camera and controller, you’ll be able to trigger your existing opener to open or close your garage door from the Wyze app or with a voice command (Alexa and Google Assistant). You’ll also be able to get a cam’s-eye view of your garage from wherever you have internet access.

Combined with the Wyze Cam v3, the company calls the new controller package the world’s first artificial-intelligence, vision-sensing garage door controller. The setup requires no battery-powered sensors or additional wiring beyond a power supply.

In the photo above, you’ll see the camera and controller sharing a power adapter, with the adapter attached to the garage-door mechanism. Click here to see if the controller is compatible with your garage door opener.

The new Wyze Garage Door Controller with the Wyze Cam v3 (left).

Here are additional features Wyze highlighted in its announcement:

Notification in the Wyze app if the garage door is left open or if someone is opening or closing it. That includes if the garage door is open or closed using the original wall button or original remote

An open-close history with the day and time the garage door was open, left open, or closed

Full HD (1080p) color night vision

Set your open-close schedule for any day of the week

Share garage-door access and viewing privileges

24-hour recording using a microSD card (sold separately)

Motion and sound detection

Two-way audio

The Wyze Garage Door Controller only works with a Wyze Cam v3, not with a Wyze Cam v2 or Wyze Cam Pan v2. The company says installation should take 10-20 minutes in most cases.

Despite offering the controller on its own in addition to being bundled with the camera, the company provided an obviously tongue-in-cheek warning in its press materials that buyers should not pair the the opener with an existing Wyze Cam v3: “Don’t even think about using it with another Wyze Cam v3,” reads the caveat, because you won’t benefit from seeing the label stating that the system complies with the UL 325 standard for door, drapery, gate, louver, and window operators and systems.

You’ll find our in-depth smart garage door controller reviews at the preceding link.