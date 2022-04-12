Wyze unleashes its first air purifier

Wyze is teeing up its first air purifier, complete with three filter options, app control, “whisper-quiet” operation, and–per usual–a budget price tag.

Shipping now for $130 and up, the 18 inch-tall Wyze Air Purifier comes with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 350 and is designed to clean the air in rooms up to 550 square feet, which is impressive given the price tag.

The air purifier will ship with one of three different filters: an allergen filter for “common pollutants, a “wildfire” filter to clean pollutants from wildfires, traffic, and industrial processes, and a third filter that’s “extra efficient” at dealing with VOCs (volatile organic compounds), such as formaldehyde and other harmful household gasses.

All three are “pure” HEPA and granulated carbon filters, says Wyze, which is also promoting a subscription program that offers a new filter every six months for 12-percent off the standard price ($35 and up, depending on the type of filter).

The unit will have a “special launch” price of $130, $135, and $160 for the allergen, wildfire, and formaldehyde filter bundles respectively, while standard pricing for the bundles will be $170, $175, and $190.

A “high-speed, high-precision” laser measures indoor air quality up to 100 times a second, while real-time and “hyper-local” weather data is delivered via the Wyze app.

Speaking of apps, the Wi-Fi-enabled Wyze Air Purifier will offer remote app control, including the ability to set the unit’s mode (auto, sleep, or off) and fan speeds, as well as enable a geofenced “Return to Clean Air” feature that turns the power on when you’re approaching home. You’ll also be able to include the air purifier in Wyze rules and automations, while both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands are supported.

Finally, Wyze promises that its air purifier will be “whisper” quiet–just 21dB on its lowest setting, or 54dB when cranked all the way up.

We’re expecting to get a sample of the Wyze Air Purifier soon, and we’ll have a full review once we’ve given the unit a thorough once-over.