Monoprice ships new THX Certified Compact speakers

Monoprice has announced the availability of three new THX Certified Compact loudspeakers: A soundbar, a multi-purpose speaker, and a pair of satellite speakers. All three of the new offerings bear Monoprice’s Monolith branding.

Each of the new speakers is designed for wall mounting in smaller home theaters, THX Certified Compact criteria specifying room sizes up to 1,000 cubic feet with a viewing distance of around eight feet from a TV or video projector screen.

Monoprice designed its Monolith M-OW3 soundbar for wall mounting. Monoprice

Each speaker features 4.5-inch concentric drivers with inset 20mm silk dome tweeters and optimized wave guides. Keyholes on the backs of the cabinets allow for hanging the speakers on the wall, and spring-loaded wire terminals are provided for connecting speaker cables. Being passive speakers, you’ll need to provide amplification, typically via a surround-sound A/V receiver.

The Monolith M-OW3 soundbar ($499.99) features three of those 4.5-inch/20mm tweeter/waveguide combos to deliver left, center, and right channels in a single cabinet. Each driver is supplemented by two 4.5-inch passive radiators. Monoprice says the soundbar delivers flat frequency response from 70Hz to 20kHz.

Monoprice offers its Monolith M-OW1 loudspeaker for $299.99 each. They can be deployed as center, front left and right, and/or surround channels. Monoprice

Monoprice’s Monolith M-OW1 on-wall speakers ($299.99 each) utilize a single driver with a pair of 4.5-inch passive radiators mounted on either side. Monoprice says this speaker is “ideally suited for use as a front-, center-, and surround-channel speaker” and that it delivers the same frequency response as the soundbar.

For home theater enthusiasts looking for an even more enveloping audio experience, the Monolith THX Certified Compact satellite speakers ($249.99 per pair) feature single drivers in MDF cabinets.

Monoprice says its Monolith THX Certified Compact satellite speakers are suitable for stereo, height, and surround channels. Monoprice

Monoprice recommends using these speakers for left/right, height, and/or surround configurations. These speakers are much smaller than their larger siblings, but Monoprice says they deliver frequency response all the way down to 80Hz.

For those looking for more boom in their room, Monoprice recommends deploying one of its THX Certified Monolith subwoofers. A good candidate for pairing with these particular speakers would be the company’s 8-inch, 150-watt powered sub ($349.99).