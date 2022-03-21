If you’ve been using the Apple TV app to buy or rent iTunes movies on your Android TV or Google TV device, you’ll have to find another way to snap up new films to watch.

According to FlatpanelsHD and several Reddit users, the Apple TV app on Google-powered streaming players such as Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield devices no longer displays “Buy” and “Rent” buttons for movies on the iTunes store.

Instead, there’s a “How to Watch” button that, when clicked, tells users that they can “buy, rent or subscribe in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and other streaming devices,” FlatpanelsHD reports.

Android TV and Google TV users say they can still stream previously purchased iTunes videos on the Apple TV app.

The downgrade to the Apple TV app for Android and Google TV arrived with a recent update, and those with older versions of the app can apparently still rent and buy iTunes movies, according to FlatpanelsHD.

Reddit users who did update the Apple TV app are describing elaborate workarounds, including renting and buying iTunes movies via Roku players and then streaming them on their Android TV and Google TV devices.

It’s unknown why the Apple TV app for Google-powered streaming devices has lost the ability to buy or rent iTunes movies, or whether the functionality will come back at some point. We’ve reached out to both Apple and Google for comment.

That said, FlatpanelsHD speculates that Google’s 30-percent take for in-app purchases might have something to do with the change. Of course, Apple also charges a 30-commission for in-app purchases from the App Store.

The Apple TV app has been making its way to various non-Apple platforms over the past couple of years. Last summer, the app landed on Android TV- and Google TV-powered streaming devices, including the Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro, Chromecast with Google TV, and Xiaomi, TCL, and Hisense smart TVs.