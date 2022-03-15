1More says its new ComfoBuds Mini headphones are the world’s smallest

1More’s new compact and ultralight ComfoBuds Mini active noise-cancelling true wireless headphones promise up to 40db of noise reduction along with a personalized listening experience thanks to the integration of Sonarworks’ SoundID EQ technology. They’re available in black and white.

The ComfoBuds Mini retail for $99.99 but you can get $15 dollars off at launch at Amazon and the 1More store for a limited time. Just use the coupon code “ComfoMini 15.”

1More says the ComfoBuds Mini are so small you might not realize you’re carrying them. Each earbud weighs just 3.7 grams and measures 17 x 15 x 13mm. Their charging case weighs just 34.9 grams and measures 56.5 x 50 x 24.5 mm.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, which promises lower power consumption and better battery life. They support the HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP streaming protocols.

The earbuds use 7mm drivers with graphene film and a double magnetic circuit design. Each earbud has two microphones that use a deep neural network algorithm to maximize ambient noise reduction during phone calls.

ComfoBuds Mini ANC headphones will offer five hours of battery life with ANC enable. That can be extended 20 hours with the included charging case. 1More

1More hired Grammy-winning mix engineer Luca Bignardi to tune the ComfoBuds Mini headphones to ensure they deliver both clarity and musicality. They also utilize the AAC codec for maximum compatibility with Apple devices.

If you’re looking to relax, the ComfoBuds Mini have 30 natural soothing sounds—including rain, streams, breeze, and forest—built in. You can fall asleep to these sounds with an auto-off timer that has five settings, ranging from 30 to 150 minutes.

ComfoBuds Mini users looking for a personalized audio experience will be interested to hear that these in-ear headphones support Sonarworks’s SoundID technology. Sonarworks started in the pro audio space is now bringing its EQ tuning technology to consumers. Rather than give listeners a selection of predetermined EQ settings, users install the 1More mobile app for iOS or Android to access SoundID before taking a quick and simple listening preferences test. Based on those results, SoundID creates a profile and tailors music playback to an individual’s exact personal taste.

Battery life looks solid for a device this small. You’ll get five hours of playback with the ANC turned on and six with ANC off. A fully charged case bumps battery life to up to 20 and 24 hours respectively. The case supports Qi wireless charging. A 10-minute fast charge will yield 80 minutes of playback.

The ComfoBuds Mini headphones come with a USB-C charging cable and four sizes of eartips to ensure a tight seal. The earbuds are rated IPX5, which should make them effectively sweatproof for buyers looking for headphones for workouts. The headphones are available now. We’ll have an in-depth review after we get a chance to audition them.