Denon adds a subwoofer to its wireless Home speaker line

Those who’ve invested in Denon’s ecosystem of HEOS-enabled Home speakers can now add some big beats to the party, with the home audio manufacturer unveiling a subwoofer for its Denon Home series of wireless speakers.

On sale now for $599, the Denon Home Subwoofer can be wirelessly grouped with other HEOS-enabled speakers and components, such as the Denon Home 150 and 250 (which we’ve previously reviewed).

The subwooofer can also be paired with the Denon Home Sound Bar 550, thus turning the all-in-one soundbar into a 3.1-channel system. If you add a couple more Home speakers as surround modules, you can give the Sound Bar 550 a full-on 5.1 configuration.

Measuring 13 x 14.5 x 13 inches (WxHxD), the Denon Home Subwoofer comes with an 8-inch driver and the same fabric-covered look as Denon’s other Home speakers.

The subwoofer is compatible with Denon’s HEOS multi-room audio platform, meaning you can use the HEOS app to group it with other HEOS speakers. You can also use the HEOS app to adjust the sub’s output level, low-pass filter, and phase.

The Home sub supports both the 2.4 GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, but it also has an ethernet port in back if you prefer a wired network connection, along with a 3.5mm auxiliary input jack.

The Denon Home Subwoofer boasts ethernet and a 3.5mm auxiliary jack for wired connections. Denon

Flanked by the auxiliary and ethernet ports is a USB-A connector, which can read music files. If you connect a flash drive to the sub’s USB port, you’ll be able to access and play music files stored on the drive from the HEOS app (HEOS supports up to 24-bit/192kHz audio).

Denon recently added built-in Alexa to its other Home speakers through a firmware update, although naturally, the Home Subwoofer will be the exception.

We’ll have a full review of the Denon Home Subwoofer once we test out a review unit.