The Beyerdynamic Space is both a portable speaker and a speakerphone

German audio manufacturer Beyerdynamic is set to release its Space portable speaker, which is designed for both music playback and as a speakerphone for home or office use.

Space is priced at $179.99 and is available in Nordic gray, charcoal, or aquamarine. The speaker can connect to your computer or another playback device via Bluetooth or the supplied USB-C cable.

Beyerdynamic’s latest Bluetooth speakerphone—the company introduced the Phonum in early 2019—includes distinct music and voice modes, and the speaker is designed to automatically switch between the two. Pair two Spaces and True Wireless technology will deliver actual stereo instead of just mirroring the mono audio from the first speaker. The stereo effect works with both music and phone calls.

The Beyerdynamic Space is also available in charcoal. Michael Soledad / Beyerdynamic

The speaker includes Beyerdynamic’s 360-degree smart mic technology, which allows up to six participants to use the Space at the same time. Full-duplex audio allows callers to speak and be heard at the same time with no dropouts or vocal cutoff. Four MEMS (micro-electrcomechanical system) microphones can automatically process audio to emphasize voices and suppress background noise.

Each Space speaker measures 5.2 inches in diameter and just 1.5-inches high, making it a truly portable option that weighs 0.75 lbs. A full charge of its lithium-ion battery takes 2.5 hours and offers 20 hours of use as a communication device.

The Space speaker comes with a color-coordinated USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. There’s a drawstring bag and a QuickStart guide included in the box.

Created for both home and office use, each Beyerdynamic Space speaker has a Kensington lock socket for securing the device in an open environment and a Business Mode that prevents unintentional pairing with any surrounding Bluetooth devices.

The visual design aesthetic of the Beyerdynamic Space should be compatible with in any environment. There’s a matte finish on the speaker case with an antibacterial fabric cover over its driver. Function buttons are clearly labeled on a ring on top of the device.

Space uses Bluetooth 5.0 and supports the HFP and A2DP streaming profiles. Its 1.5-inch full-range speaker has two passive radiators. The speaker works with both Siri and Google Assistant on a connected phone (i.e., it is not a smart speaker in and of itself).

All three colors of the Beyerdynamic Space portable speaker are available now.